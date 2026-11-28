Colombian singer and dancer Lali P blends Latin pop, Afrobeat and smooth jazz on her English-language debut, produced by Grammy winner Michael Mani and featuring saxophonist Najee.

Latin singer/dancer Lali P

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

“I’m so excited,” said Latin singer Lali P (Paez) about releasing a single with Grammy winning music producer Michael Mani (Carlos Santana, H.E.R.) titled “Keep It Smooth” which features Grammy nominated Jazz saxophonist Najee. “He’s a #1 producer….Mike helped me to create the ‘Global Sophisticated’ sound. I was lost….because I can do many things. It is also my first time singing in English.”

Lali P, who has earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Norte in Colombia, said she personally loves Afrobeat. Searching online it seems she is considered a Global Latin Pop singer.

It looks like she is hard to define, especially when you see her perform, like in the music video for “Keep It Smooth” – her style is “smooth.”

Her producer Michael Mani (keyboardist) said she is also a professional dancer (Salsa). Lali P bragged with excitement about how Michael took her love of Afrobeat and combined it with Smooth Jazz.

“I saw this lady on Instagram and sent a direct message (DM),” Mani told me when I asked how they met.

Latin Global Music artist Lali P

He said he didn’t expect a response from her, but she gave him one.

“She responded,” he continued. “She is a Latin Sade’…she has a smokie voice.”

“I told Allen (Kepler), I got this girl…,” Michael added. “He came up with the idea about Smooth Jazz…. She sang these parts and he played it for Najee. He (Najee) said it sounds Global. He said we got to do a video. So, I got on a phone call with Dave…at USC Film School for Directing. Afterwards…it happened…on a shoestring budget and no label!”

“It was a challenge to sing in English…compared to what I have done in the past,” said Lali P, a native of Colombia, when I asked about challenges to recording the single.

“Keep It Smooth” featuring Najee is written by Allen Kepler. It was an Afropop track that Mani integrated Jazz inspired instrumentals with Lali’s voice and Najee’s sax. The result is a Global Music project that is hard to define.

At the time of my interview with Lali P the music video had been released for only three weeks with 2,000 views, it had reached #25 on Billboard’s Jazz Chart and garnered five million streams. Lali P personally, has over 200,000 followers on social media. www.LaliP.com

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 34 years in 2027. Dr. Eunice also serves as professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations).EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999, to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences, celebrating 28 years in 2027, for Baltimore is on Saturday April 17, 2027, presented by EURweb.com and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 6, 2027, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment, EURweb.com and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Bruce Lee at 86: The Dragon Still Lives in Our Hearts and Minds

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.