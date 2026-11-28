The unsealed records detail safeguards for Omar’s congressional material during the search of her home. No charges against Omar have been made public.

Ilhan Omar – via eurAI

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*Federal prosecutors sought evidence dating back to 1980 when they applied to search Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., home in October. The scope of that request became public Nov. 23, when a federal court released 169 pages of heavily redacted records.

The filings show what investigators asked to search for, including records connected to suspected offenses whose descriptions were blacked out. The date range describes what prosecutors sought. Omar was born in 1982.

EURweb reported in October that a judge had limited federal access to Omar’s records. The newly public filings show what prosecutors initially requested and how the court worked out protections for her legislative material.

Homeland Security Investigations agents searched the Minnesota Democrat’s home on Oct. 12. The 67-page affidavit supporting the warrant remains largely sealed, leaving much of the government’s evidence outside public view.

Omar denies wrongdoing and has described the investigation as politically motivated. As of Nov. 27, no criminal charges against her had been made public.

Ilhan Omar

What the Judge Required Before the Search

Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh asked prosecutors to explain their probable-cause basis for at least two of the suspected offenses, CBS Minnesota reported. He also addressed what would happen if agents encountered material tied to Omar’s work in Congress.

According to The Associated Press, the government agreed to a procedure that allowed Omar to assert legislative privilege before the search went ahead. That safeguard addressed how agents would handle potentially protected material while executing the warrant.

Comer Predicts an Indictment

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer weighed in on Newsmax’s “Finnerty,” saying, “I think an indictment’s coming.”

Comer added: “They’ve got her on two fronts: first of all, the immigration fraud. That’s something that the Department of Justice and Homeland Security have been working together on. The other is the welfare fraud.”

Newsweek reported that the Kentucky Republican also raised an allegation of welfare fraud without presenting evidence to support it.

Attorney General Todd Blanche declined to say whether charges might be filed when Newsweek asked him about the case. The newly released records document the search request and the judge’s safeguards. The underlying affidavit remains largely sealed, and any decision to bring charges has yet to be made public.

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