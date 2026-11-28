The husband of Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer became nationally known after declining Kamala Harris' handshake during a 2025 swearing-in ceremony. His family has now confirmed his cause of death.

Bruce Fischer, husband of Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer refused to shake hand of US Vice President Kamala Harris

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*Bruce Fischer, the husband of Republican U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, whose refusal to shake then-Vice President Kamala Harris‘ hand sparked national controversy in 2025, died by suicide on Sunday, November 22.

The senator’s office confirmed the cause of death Friday, November 27, correcting an earlier announcement that Fischer had died peacefully while spending time outdoors.

According to Nebraska Public Media, the family’s understanding of his death changed following further investigation.

“Initially, it was believed that Bruce passed peacefully at home. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Bruce chose to end his life,” the senator’s office stated.

The family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of sympathy and requested understanding during its mourning. The office said no further details would be provided.

The Kamala Harris Non-Handshake That Went Viral

Fischer attracted national attention January 3, 2025, during his wife’s ceremonial swearing-in for another Senate term.

As Harris administered the oath, Bruce Fischer stood beside his wife holding a Bible. When Harris extended her hand afterward, he did not shake it.

Instead, he looked downward, nodded and thanked the vice president. Harris appeared surprised but maintained her composure.

Video of the exchange circulated widely, generating criticism and debate over whether Fischer had deliberately disrespected Harris, the nation’s first woman, first Black and first South Asian vice president.

The controversy reportedly resurfaced during a White House gathering ahead of President Donald Trump’s January 2025 inauguration.

According to CNN reporting cited by Mediaite, Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, declined Fischer’s attempted handshake and questioned why Fischer had refused to shake his wife’s hand days earlier.

Fischer reportedly returned later to apologize. The two subsequently had a cordial conversation, discussing golf and other subjects.

There is no reported evidence connecting the handshake controversy to Fischer’s death.

Remembering Bruce Fischer

Bruce and Deb Fischer met at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and married in 1972.

They raised three sons while maintaining a cattle ranch near Valentine, Nebraska, where Bruce remained active as his wife pursued her political career.

In her original announcement, Sen. Fischer remembered her husband as her life partner, greatest source of strength and the heart of their family.

As public attention returns to the widely circulated Harris encounter, Fischer’s family has asked for privacy while mourning his death.

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the free, confidential 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours a day.

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