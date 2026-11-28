An offshore earthquake near Manhattan Beach rattles Southern California, disrupts airport operations and prompts warnings about additional seismic activity.

USGS ShakeMap M5.0 intensity off Manhattan Beach (11-28-26) – via eurAI

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*A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California communities Saturday morning, November 28, triggering multiple aftershocks, disrupting airport operations and mobilizing emergency personnel across the region.

The earthquake struck at approximately 9:30 a.m. PT, 3.7 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach, according to revised data from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The offshore earthquake originated at a depth of approximately 7.6 miles.

Residents across Southern California reported buildings shaking, household items falling from shelves and car alarms sounding. Videos capturing the tremors quickly spread across social media.

Los Angeles firefighters conducted emergency inspections throughout the city, reporting no significant damage or injuries following their initial assessments.

Authorities also confirmed there was no tsunami threat resulting from the offshore earthquake.

Mayor Karen Bass Responds to Los Angeles Earthquake

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced that emergency personnel had been activated to assess the earthquake’s impact.

The Los Angeles Fire Department mobilized personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations to inspect critical infrastructure and identify potential hazards.

The department’s initial citywide assessment found no significant damage or injuries, according to the Associated Press.

Manhattan Beach officials closed the city’s popular pier as a precaution and advised residents to prepare for additional aftershocks.

🚨 EARTHQUAKE AT LAX! A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Los Angeles area, and our 24/7 live cameras at LAX captured the shaking as it happened! Watch the moment it was captured live on the Airline Videos Live cameras on November 28th, 2026! https://t.co/0qGYXcJyXs — AIRLINE VIDEOS (@airlinevideos) November 28, 2026

Earthquake Disrupts Operations at LAX

The earthquake created tense moments for Thanksgiving weekend travelers at Los Angeles International Airport.

As reported by CNN, correspondent Sara Sidner witnessed ceiling tiles falling inside an airport terminal as alarms sounded.

Airport livestream footage also captured an air traffic controller instructing an approaching Delta Air Lines flight to discontinue its landing approach because of the earthquake.

The full extent of any airport damage remained unclear Saturday morning.

Footage captured by a Ring camera shows the moment a magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes Los Angeles, California. https://t.co/CbdtZPsyw5 — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 28, 2026

USGS Warns of Additional Aftershocks

Several smaller earthquakes followed the initial tremor, with federal scientists warning that additional seismic activity is likely over the coming days.

According to the USGS aftershock forecast issued Saturday, the probability of at least one additional earthquake within the following week is:

Magnitude 3.0 or greater: 81 percent.

81 percent. Magnitude 4.0 or greater: 29 percent.

29 percent. Magnitude 5.0 or greater: 4 percent.

These probabilities are estimates, not predictions of when individual earthquakes will occur, and may change as scientists collect additional data.

The USGS also confirmed that its ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system was activated.

What Residents Should Do During Aftershocks

Emergency officials encourage Southern Californians to follow three essential steps whenever shaking begins:

DROP: Get down on your hands and knees.

Get down on your hands and knees. COVER: Protect your head and neck beneath sturdy furniture, if available.

Protect your head and neck beneath sturdy furniture, if available. HOLD ON: Hold onto your shelter until the shaking stops.

Residents should check for damage when it is safe to do so, keep emergency supplies accessible and check on vulnerable neighbors, particularly seniors living alone.

Additional earthquake preparedness information is available at Ready.gov.

This is a developing story.

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