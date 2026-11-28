The 10th annual Black Empowerment Awards in Little Rock celebrate pioneering women, community changemakers and a vision for empowering future generations.

Black Empowerment Awards

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LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two women who changed what public service looked like in their communities stood shoulder to shoulder, holding gold trophies.

Former Little Rock Mayor Lottie Shackelford received the Living Legend Award. Former Louisiana state representative Barbara Norton-Irving received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Their recognition headlined the 10th Annual Black Empowerment Awards on November 21, 2026.

The evening opened with a 6 p.m. VIP cocktail hour, followed by the 7 p.m. gala at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 West Ninth Street.

West Ninth Street was once a thriving center of Black commerce in Arkansas’s capital. That history gave the ceremony a fitting address. Inside a museum dedicated to preserving Black Arkansas history, the awards put contemporary educators, entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders and public servants on the record.

As a past BEA Educator of the Year, I know what it means to have your community recognize work that usually takes place far from a stage. A public thank-you can also tell a young person in the audience which kinds of work their city values.

Lottie Shakleford, first black female mayor of Little Rock, Advisor to Bill Clinton & Barbara Norton Irving, Former State Rep, Louisiana

Two women who widened the doors of public service

Lottie Shackelford made history in 1987 as Little Rock’s first Black woman mayor and the first woman of any race to lead Arkansas’s capital. Charles E. Bussey Jr. had previously served as the city’s first Black mayor. Shackelford represented Arkansas at Democratic National Conventions for decades and became the Democratic National Committee’s longest-serving vice chair. In 1993, President Bill Clinton appointed her to the board of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, where she became the first African American woman to serve. Her career shows how experience in city government can carry an Arkansas voice into national institutions.

Barbara Norton-Irving represented Shreveport’s District 3 in the Louisiana House from 2008 to 2020. Her honoree biography also credits her with eight trips to the Democratic National Convention as a Louisiana delegate and service as an NAACP third vice president. In 1988, she and the late Claude Underwood organized Shreveport’s African American History Parade, now one of the country’s largest celebrations of its kind. For more than three decades, listeners have heard her weekly on KOKA radio. Her biography credits her back-to-school outreach with distributing 36,000 pairs of shoes over 22 years. She also joined neighbors in pressing for library service in Mooretown, an effort that helped bring the community a permanent library branch.

Lottie Shackelford, left, holds her Living Legend Award alongside Barbara Norton-Irving, who holds her Lifetime Achievement Award. Photography by Urbane Magazine.

The 10th annual honorees

Lottie Shackelford — Living Legend Award

— Living Legend Award Barbara Norton-Irving — Lifetime Achievement Award

— Lifetime Achievement Award Dr. Chris Jones — Leadership Award

— Leadership Award Alia Pope — Educator of the Year

— Educator of the Year Pat Rogers-Ward — Joel Ratliff Woman of Impact Award

— Joel Ratliff Woman of Impact Award Katasha Williams — Entrepreneur of the Year Award

— Entrepreneur of the Year Award B. K. Simmons — Visionary Award

— Visionary Award Jacolbie Barnes — Rising Star Award

— Rising Star Award Tavante L. Calhoun Sr. — Nonprofit of the Year, Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County

— Nonprofit of the Year, Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County Tyler Irving — Nonprofit of the Year

— Nonprofit of the Year Lakiesha Braggs — Nonprofit of the Year

Among the honorees was scientist and ordained minister Dr. Chris Jones. His Leadership Award came weeks after a close race for Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District. Republican incumbent French Hill won with 50.8 percent to Jones’s 49.2 percent, a margin of 4,082 votes. An election determines who holds a seat. A community has other ways to recognize leadership, including the work people do before a campaign begins and after the votes are counted. Certified election results reported by NPR.

Entrepreneur and media personality Kristin Knox co-hosted with Tim Campbell, a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate, community leader, former United Nations speaker and member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Guests included Misti Martisse, known as the DigitalnGlam Queen, and HBCU professor Dr. Taiquitha Robins. Entrepreneurs and community leaders Yolanda Joiner and Vinson “Tha Prince” Joiner, co-CEOs of Legendary Institute, were among the volunteers who helped bring the evening together. Urbane Magazine’s stellar photography captured the scale of the celebration in its group portrait and the warmth of the evening in its photograph of Shackelford and Norton-Irving holding their awards.

Kristin Knox, Mr. Joe Irving, Mrs. Barbara Norton Irving, Monica Davis, and Edmond W. Davis

What Akihsay Gupton wants the next decade to accomplish

For founder and executive director Akihsay Gupton, a Little Rock police officer and community leader, the anniversary was personal. Both of her parents sat in the audience, a reminder of the family roots she carries into this work.

“The vision is bigger than an award,” Gupton said in her anniversary statement. She wants BEA to build scholarships, mentorship and community partnerships, and to connect with funders who can help young people take advantage of those opportunities.

That gives the next decade a practical measure of success. Can a student meet a mentor at the gala and still be in touch when it is time to apply for college, pursue a trade or start a business?

Two passages of Scripture speak to that ambition. Romans 12:10 calls us to honor one another. Galatians 6:9 urges us to persevere in doing good. The first speaks to the ceremony. The second speaks to the work of keeping a scholarship funded and keeping a promise to a young person after the ballroom empties.

Over the past decade, a new generation of organizers has widened the reasons to visit Little Rock. The National HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest was started in Little Rock to connect students with employers and educational opportunities. The Six Bridges Book Festival brings nationally recognized authors into conversation with Arkansas readers, and the Little Rock Marathon drew visitors from all 50 states in 2026. The Black Empowerment Awards give Americans another reason to put Little Rock on their calendar each fall. Come for the ceremony and spend time on West Ninth Street. The history preserved there helps explain why this city’s newest leaders are worth watching.

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