Halle Berry’s Custody Battles Under Scrutiny as Source Claims Her ‘Rage Is Sometimes Out of Control’

A longtime source says Halle Berry's custody fights bring out a side the public rarely sees.

Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry at the “Extant” Premiere Screening at the California Science Center on June 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, CA. Depositphotos

*A longtime source says Halle Berry’s custody fights bring out a side the public rarely sees. The claim comes as the actress battles ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, over their son, Maceo.

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“These custody situations enrage Halle,” the source told Page Six. “And she has to support these men. They have both relied on her to support them, so it’s understandable that she would get upset, but her rage is sometimes out of control.”

The source stressed that the claim proves nothing about the current case. “However, this doesn’t make her guilty of what she’s being accused of,” they said, adding that “Martinez has his own issues.”

Martinez, 60, alleges Berry choked Maceo, 13, during a Sept. 26 argument at her Los Angeles home. In his telling, a dispute over a VR headset escalated, and Berry insulted the boy as “such an idiot.” A temporary domestic violence restraining order followed on Oct. 1, and Martinez is now pursuing sole legal custody.

Halle Berry with her mother and husband Eric Benet at the Academy Awards, 3/24/2002, LA, CA, (Photo Credit: by Robert Hepler/Depositphotos)

Berry’s legal team dismissed the accusations as “meritless and deliberately misleading.” She is asking for sole legal custody too, arguing Martinez is behind the teen’s recent trouble at school. Her fiancé, musician Van Hunt, offered a different account. He says Maceo pushed Berry while fighting her over the headset, and he stepped in to separate them.

Her daughter, Nahla, 18, also defended her in a court declaration. “I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way,” she stated.

Berry has been here before. Her relationship with model Gabriel Aubry ended in 2010, and the two spent years at odds over raising Nahla. A 2014 ruling set her child support payments to Aubry at $16,000 a month.

Berry, who was previously married to David Justice and Eric Benét, married Martinez in France in 2013. The couple separated in 2015, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2023.

On Monday, Maceo testified for nearly four hours behind closed doors in the custody dispute, EURweb reported. His testimony remains sealed, and the court has not publicly announced a ruling.

Martinez’s attorney, Patrick Baghdaserians, stood by his client. “Olivier is a great, loving father. He is very caring and only wants the best for his son,” he said.

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