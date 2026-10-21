Jay-Z Reportedly Picks Himself for 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Roc Nation founder could move from selecting halftime performers to headlining the NFL's biggest musical event, according to a new report.

Jay-Z 2027 Super Bowl Halftime

*Jay-Z may have just made his most surprising Super Bowl halftime selection yet: himself. According to an October 20 report by Puck, the 56-year-old rapper and billionaire entertainment mogul has reportedly chosen himself to headline the 2027 Super Bowl LXI halftime show in Los Angeles.

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Journalist Dave Brooks, citing multiple sources, reports that Jay-Z emerged as the preferred choice after other possibilities, including Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber, were considered.

Neither the NFL nor Roc Nation has officially confirmed the selection.

The reported decision would put Jay-Z in an unusual position: performing at the very event his company helps oversee.

If confirmed, the performance would mark a new chapter in Jay-Z’s relationship with the NFL, shifting his role from behind-the-scenes power broker to center-stage superstar.

From Halftime Decision-Maker to Headliner

Roc Nation entered a partnership with the NFL in 2019 to help shape its live entertainment programming, including the Super Bowl halftime show. The agreement was extended in 2024.

Under that arrangement, Jay-Z has helped transform the halftime stage into a major showcase for hip-hop, R&B and contemporary popular music.

Recent performers have included Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and Bad Bunny, reflecting the growing influence of artists whose music once faced barriers to mainstream recognition.

But Jay-Z’s reported selection introduces a different question: What happens when the person helping choose the entertainment becomes the entertainment?

Jay-Z’s NFL Partnership Comes Full Circle

The irony is difficult to ignore.

When Jay-Z announced his NFL partnership in 2019, critics questioned his decision to work with a league still facing backlash over its treatment of former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose national anthem protests against racial injustice sparked nationwide controversy.

Jay-Z defended the partnership as an opportunity to create change through entertainment and social initiatives.

Seven years later, he occupies an influential position within the NFL’s entertainment operation.

His reported halftime appearance would represent more than another career milestone. It would demonstrate how far a Black hip-hop entrepreneur has advanced within one of America’s most powerful sports organizations.

Still, influence and ownership are not the same thing. Roc Nation’s partnership gives Jay-Z considerable creative involvement, but the NFL remains the organization behind the Super Bowl.

Why 2027 Could Be Jay-Z’s Moment

The timing would also fit a renewed celebration of Jay-Z’s musical legacy. His landmark albums “Reasonable Doubt” and “The Blueprint” reached their 30th and 25th anniversaries, respectively, in 2026.

His catalog includes hits such as “Empire State of Mind,” “99 Problems” and “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem).”

The possibility of appearances by Beyoncé or other longtime collaborators would only heighten anticipation, although no guest performers have been confirmed.

Super Bowl LXI is scheduled for February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Jay-Z also has concerts scheduled at the venue October 23–24, fueling speculation that an announcement could be coming. For now, the performance remains a report, not an official NFL announcement.

But if confirmed, Jay-Z would accomplish something few entertainers can claim: helping shape the Super Bowl halftime stage for years before stepping into its spotlight himself.

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