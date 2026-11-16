Delray Beach Cancels 2027 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Under New Florida Law 

Mayor Tom Carney says the city is working to bring the March parade back with private funding.

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*Delray Beach, Florida, has called off its 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade and Pride event because of a new state law, The Guardian reports.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida Senate Bill 1134 in April. The law takes effect Jan. 1 and bars cities from organizing events deemed to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

The law carves out celebrations on federal holidays honoring ethnic diversity, such as Martin Luther King Day, Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Other cities are studying how the rules apply to them, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports, and no further cancellations are known.

In its announcement, Delray Beach said the restrictions “include certain programming and activities designed or implemented with reference to ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity.” City officials said they were “legally prohibited from organizing, funding, or promoting these events in 2027.”

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In a Facebook post, Mayor Tom Carney said many residents have written to him upset about the cancellations. He said the city is looking into private funding to bring the St. Patrick’s Day parade back.

“I’ve read your social media posts, received your emails and it is clear that the parade means as much to you in the community as it does to me,” Carney wrote. “With that, I’d like to announce that the city is working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St Patrick’s Day parade goes on as scheduled!”

He did not offer specifics but promised to keep residents posted.

“The St Patrick’s Day Parade isn’t just another parade. It’s engrained in the DNA of the Delray Beach community,” Carney said. “For those who live, work and play in Delray, we want the Delray Beach St Patrick’s Day parade to stay.”

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