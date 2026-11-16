Microsoft Business Customers Can Claim Credits for Outlook Outage

Business accounts must file a request for each incident by Dec. 31, while personal plan users face long odds.

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*Microsoft business customers can claim service credits for last week’s Outlook outage, but the company won’t issue them automatically. Customers must request the credits themselves, Wired reports.

The deadline to file is Dec. 31, 2026. The outage began Thursday, Nov. 12, when users lost access to Exchange Online mailboxes. Microsoft initially flagged the problem in the Americas before warning that it could affect users in other regions as well, ABC News reports. Downdetector recorded more than 100,000 complaints within an hour of Microsoft’s first report.

Microsoft apologized Friday and said it did not suspect malicious activity, CNBC reports. By Saturday, the company said service had been restored across its products. Its statement read: “We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously.”

POZNAN, POL – DEC 12, 2021: Laptop computer displaying logo of Microsoft Outlook program, part of the Office family software and services developed by Microsoft

Microsoft’s service-level agreement covers business accounts at companies of all sizes. Subscribers to Microsoft 365 Business, Teams Premium and Exchange Online plans qualify. Individual and Family plan subscribers, however, are unlikely to receive credits. Microsoft’s consumer agreement leaves compensation to the company’s “sole discretion” and makes no uptime guarantees.

Business customers must submit a separate request for each affected service incident. The outage codes are EX1550543 for Exchange, MO1550821 for Outlook, and TM1550488 for Teams. Each request should describe what happened, how long the disruption lasted, which resources failed, and who lost access and where.

To file, customers must open the Microsoft 365 Admin Center, select the headset icon in the lower-right corner, then navigate to Help & support, Contact support and Email. Microsoft told Wired that using the subject line “SLA Credit Service Incidents: EX1550543/MO1550821” should get the fastest response. The compensation comes as a bill credit, not a cash refund.

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