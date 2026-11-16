The two actors thanked airline and FAA workers while stuck at Eugene Airport on their way to Los Angeles.

Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaluuya/YouTube screenshot

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Actors Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaluuya joked about being stranded at an Oregon airport after the FAA halted flights nationwide Friday, Nov. 13, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Thousands of flights were canceled during the four-hour pause. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the disruption to outdated air traffic control technology, according to ABC News. He posted an update on X early Saturday, saying flights were gradually resuming.

“Operations are slowly returning to normal this morning,” Duffy wrote. “Planes are pushing back, taxiing, and taking off, and it is safe to fly. We are in close coordination with the airlines to support the ongoing recovery.”

Withers, who stars in “Him,” and Kaluuya, known for “Get Out” and Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” were traveling to Los Angeles when they had to deplane at Eugene Airport in Oregon. KVAL reporter Gold Meadows interviewed the actors there for the local CBS affiliate.

Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaluuya/YouTube screenshot

Kaluuya thanked the FAA and airline workers for keeping travelers safe. “It’s an inconvenience, but I feel grateful,” he said.

“I feel grateful because it could have happened any other way. I mean, think about how many lives were probably saved because of that decision,” Kaluuya added.

Withers took a more humorous approach. “I just want to thank God for FAA really protecting us, post-blue wave as well,” he said. “But I really feel like, you know, it’s really upsetting me and my homegirl. ‘Cause if you can’t go to the airport, where the hell can you go?”

His closing line referenced a viral 2015 news clip filmed outside Bella Noche, a now-closed nightclub in Baton Rouge, LA. A partygoer in the footage famously said, “It’s upsetting me in my homegirl. ‘Cause we feel like, well, damn, if you can’t go to Bella Noche’s, where the hell could you go?”

Kaluuya laughed at Withers’ take on the line. Before signing off, the two actors gave a shoutout to Eugene and the University of Oregon sports teams. Watch the moment below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Brandy and Monica Announce Las Vegas Residency

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE