Planes Grounded, Spin Soaring: Trump’s Team Praises the Boss Amid FAA Chaos

As travelers scrambled for answers, Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mullin praised Trump while making the case for billions in FAA funding.

Duffy and Mullin praise Trump amid nationwide FAA chaos – via eurAI

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*America’s skies descended into chaos Friday, November 13, when a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted thousands of flights and stranded travelers.

But when two of President Donald Trump‘s Cabinet officials appeared before reporters, explaining the emergency wasn’t their only priority.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also found time to praise their boss.

For passengers scrambling to rebook flights or find hotel rooms, presidential compliments weren’t exactly what they needed.

And as POLITICO founding editor John F. Harris observed, the spectacle raised a question: Were officials confronting the crisis Americans experienced—or promoting their preferred political narrative?

When the Planes Stopped, the Praise Started

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop after telecommunications problems disrupted radar and communications systems.

According to the Transportation Department, more than 3,500 flights were safely grounded. The shutdown began around 3:30 p.m. Eastern, with flights resuming at 8:15 p.m.

Thousands of cancellations and delays followed.

Mullin opened the White House briefing with a Friday the 13th joke before praising Trump’s leadership.

“This is what the leadership of President Trump looks like,” he declared.

Duffy explained that aging switches and routers had become overloaded, producing inconsistent data and intermittent communications.

Those explanations mattered, as did assurances that safety procedures worked.

But in his November 14 POLITICO column, Harris questioned why a national emergency briefing became an occasion for political self-congratulation.

From FAA Emergency to $50 Billion Funding Pitch

Duffy also used the crisis to renew his appeal for air traffic control modernization funding.

Congress had already approved $12.5 billion, while the administration previously sought $30 billion.

Then Duffy announced a larger figure.

“I want $50 billion,” he told reporters.

Mullin described approximately $50 billion as the estimated cost of a complete overhaul.

But the briefing didn’t clearly explain how that figure related to funding already approved—or precisely how much additional money was needed.

The timing also raised questions about political opportunism. In a separate November 14 EURweb commentary, social historian Edmond W. Davis examines whether the emergency became an opportunity to advance the administration’s funding agenda.

Modernizing aging aviation infrastructure is essential. But taxpayers deserve clear cost estimates, priorities and timelines, particularly when a national emergency becomes the backdrop for a spending pitch.

The Reality Outside the Briefing Room

Harris had firsthand experience with the disruption.

His flight was canceled, leaving him at a hotel near New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

He described distressed passengers juggling children, elderly relatives and canceled plans while desperately seeking information.

Meanwhile, administration officials emphasized Trump’s leadership and their modernization agenda.

To their credit, they provided safety updates and said investigators had found no evidence of a cyberattack at that point.

Still, travelers needed practical answers about the breakdown, recovery efforts and their immediate options—not another round of presidential applause.

Crisis Leadership or Political Performance?

There’s no established evidence that officials deliberately caused the FAA failure to secure funding.

The issue is whether political messaging overshadowed the public’s need for transparency.

A government can acknowledge aging infrastructure and request additional resources without turning an emergency briefing into a presidential tribute.

That standard applies regardless of party.

For Trump’s Cabinet, the crisis offered an opportunity to demonstrate leadership through accountability and practical assistance.

Instead, the briefing also became a showcase for presidential praise.

The planes eventually returned to the skies.

Whether Washington’s political messaging ever came back down to earth is another question.

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