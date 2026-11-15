Ice Cube & Mike Epps Bring Dr. Dre and Celebrity Guests to ‘Listen & Laugh’ | WATCH

Dr. Dre, Cedric the Entertainer, The Game, Luenell, Stephen A. Smith, T.I., Dana White, and MORE join the duo for unfiltered conversations and hilarious roasting.

Mike Epps and Ice Cube – screenshot

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*Ice Cube and Mike Epps are taking their comedy chemistry from the big screen to the podcast world, and they’re bringing some seriously heavyweight company along for the ride.

The longtime collaborators have unveiled the official trailer for “Listen & Laugh,” a new podcast featuring guests Dr. Dre, Cedric the Entertainer, The Game, Stephen A. Smith, T.I., Luenell and UFC boss Dana White, among others. ( Scroll down to WATCH the hilarious trailer .)

And judging by the three-minute preview, nobody should expect carefully rehearsed questions, stiff interviews or conversations where celebrities escape without getting roasted.

“We ain’t no pro podcasters,” the hosts acknowledge, making it clear they intend to do things their own way.

Between the outrageous jokes, familiar faces and unpredictable exchanges, Cube and Epps appear determined to turn celebrity conversations into something closer to hanging out with the homies.

Dr. Dre Mike Epps and Ice Cube – screenshot

Ice Cube and Mike Epps Bring the Laughs

The trailer reunites two entertainers whose comedic connection stretches back to the “Friday” franchise, where Cube played Craig Jones and Epps portrayed Day-Day.

At one point, the pair joke about the iconic porch from the original “Friday,” playfully debating whether they’re actually standing on the famous movie location.

But the laughs aren’t limited to Hollywood nostalgia.

Guest Cedric the Entertainer delivers one of the trailer’s funniest observations about Epps and his ability to find familiar surroundings wherever he travels.

“I don’t care where you going in the world, he going to find the hood. Always,” Cedric jokes.

He then offers examples: Ireland and Amsterdam.

And apparently, no celebrity is safe from Epps’ questions.

During an exchange with rapper The Game, Epps brings up an old album-cover photograph.

“Was those rims stolen on that album cover?” he asks.

Epps then jokes that The Game looked like the police were about to show up.

Dana White and Ice Cube – screenshot

Luenell – screenshot

Stephen A. Smith and Mike Epps – screenshot

Dr. Dre, Stephen A. Smith and More Join the Conversation

The guest lineup stretches across hip-hop, comedy, sports and entertainment.

Dr. Dre’s appearance is particularly noteworthy given his decades-long relationship with Cube, dating back to their groundbreaking years in N.W.A.

The trailer also delivers a memorable exchange about getting into a fight, with one participant joking that Black men sometimes assume they can beat up any white man.

The punchline comes when another voice reacts in disbelief to the possibility of losing that fight, turning an uncomfortable hypothetical into a burst of laughter.

It’s the kind of unscripted back-and-forth that appears central to the show’s appeal, with celebrities trading stories and occasionally finding themselves on the receiving end of the joke.

Mike Epps and Ice Cube – screenshot

Could Another Ice Cube–Mike Epps Movie Be Coming?

One of the preview’s more intriguing moments arrives when the conversation turns to future movie collaborations.

Asked whether Cube and Epps intend to make more movies together, the response is immediate.

“Absolutely.”

That doesn’t amount to an official announcement of another “Friday” sequel or any particular film, but it certainly gives longtime fans something to anticipate.

For now, “Listen & Laugh” gives the duo a new platform for the chemistry audiences have enjoyed for years.

And if the trailer is any indication, Cube and Epps aren’t trying to reinvent the celebrity interview. They’re inviting some famous friends to pull up, speak freely and see who can keep a straight face.

The podcast also gives Cube and Epps an opportunity to revisit their decades-long friendship, share behind-the-scenes stories and introduce another generation of fans to their unmistakable comedic chemistry.

WATCH: Ice Cube & Mike Epps — “Listen & Laugh” Official Trailer

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