Ice Cube Says an N.W.A Reunion Is Up to Dr. Dre

The rapper welcomes another reunion with his former groupmates, but says new music would not happen without Dr. Dre behind the production.

O’Shea Jackson Sr. aka Ice Cube (L) and Andre Romelle Young aka Dr. Dre attend the ceremony honoring Ice Cube with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame held on June 12, 2017, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

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*Ice Cube is open to bringing N.W.A back together, but there’s one person whose participation he considers essential: Dr. Dre.

The rapper discussed a possible N.W.A. reunion in an interview with Complex. Although nothing is currently in the works, Cube said he would be open to it, provided Dr. Dre is on board.”

“I don’t know. It has to come together organically,” Cube said. “Who knows? I would love to get together with them dudes. It ain’t hard to find me on the microphone. I mean, I’m easy to find.”

He made it clear that Dre’s involvement was essential. “If he feel like doing it, we do it. If he don’t, we don’t. Nobody wants a N.W.A song without Dr. Dre’s production,” Cube explained.

N.W.A / Getty

Dr. Dre has already reunited with Cube on “Listen & Laugh,” the new podcast Cube hosts with Epps. Dre appeared on the Nov. 6 premiere, where Cube credited the producer with shaping his career.

Cube said Dre was an obvious choice for the first episode, explaining that their history made the invitation especially meaningful.

“I think Dre did it because of our history. He knows how much I respect him. I love to give him his flowers for what he’s done for me in my career, taking me under his wing as a youngster,” Cube said.

The two have worked together since their days in N.W.A., including the 1999 collaboration “Chin Check.” The song sparked hopes for a new N.W.A. album, but it never materialized.

Ice Cube hopes to team up with Dre again for the upcoming “Last Friday” film. Cube said he is considering recording a song for the soundtrack and wants Dre to produce it.

“We’ll see if he wants to bless us with his production,” Cube said.

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