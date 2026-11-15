NewsBits: Ole Miss Faces Racism Questions, Lori Harvey Goes Topless, Brittany Renner Bares Her Cheeks — LookWatch!

Ole Miss students caught on Ring camera making monkey noises – via Tasha Bolton/Facebook screenshot

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*Today’s NewsBits serves up three stories generating attention for very different reasons. Ole Miss faces questions about its response to racist harassment targeting student Jakiyra Metcalf. Lori Harvey turns up the heat with a topless beach photo, while Brittany Renner’s revealing courtside appearance becomes an NBA talking point.

Ole Miss Promises Investigation but Where Is the Accountability for Racist Harassment

Ole Miss says it’s investigating racist harassment targeting Black student Jakiyra Metcalf. But here’s the million-dollar question: Will anyone actually face consequences?

According to AllHipHop, Metcalf demanded answers after her doorbell camera captured two women making monkey noises and gestures outside the apartment she shares with two other Black women.

Here’s the kicker: Metcalf says the women are her upstairs neighbors. That means the alleged harassment happened at home, where avoiding those involved may not be an option.

🚨Mother Demands Answers from Ole Miss After Ring Camera Video Captures Concerning Incident 📍OXFORD, Miss. Public scrutiny continues to mount surrounding the University of Mississippi following viral doorbell camera footage shared by freshman student Jakiyra Kaylee Metcalf. ​The video, captured on the evening of Friday, November 6, shows three female students walking past the apartment Metcalf shares with two Black roommates. Online viewers and student advocates identified the individuals in the recording as upstairs neighbors. The footage depicts two of the women making chest-beating gestures and monkey noises directed toward the door, prompting widespread online outrage and calls for formal institutional intervention. ​Metcalf posted the recording to TikTok with the caption, "what do we have to say about this ??" while tagging the university’s official accounts and directing complaints toward its Equal Opportunity and Regulatory Compliance office. ​The incident has drawn sharp condemnation across social media platforms, with students and alumni demanding that university administration take swift disciplinary action. University officials have faced mounting pressure to address the situation publicly, though an official statement or confirmation of disciplinary measures has not yet been released. ​#OleMiss #UniversityOfMississippi ​#OleMissNews ​#OxfordMS ​#RingCamera — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) November 8, 2026

The university says an investigation is underway and has pledged to maintain a safe, welcoming environment. However, no disciplinary action has been announced, and officials have not publicly confirmed the women’s identities.

Ole Miss has procedures for reviewing racial bias complaints, but its Campus Climate Response Team cannot impose discipline. That responsibility falls to other university authorities.

And there’s history here. In 2024, another incident involving racist monkey gestures directed at a Black graduate student sparked controversy on campus.

For Metcalf, the question isn’t whether the video is offensive. That’s painfully obvious.

The question is whether Ole Miss will deliver accountability or another carefully worded statement.

Lori Harvey (topless) – via Lori Harvey Instagram

Lori Harvey Goes Topless in the Sand and Turns Up the Heat

Lori Harvey is giving summer one last sizzling send-off, and apparently, a bikini top didn’t make the packing list.

The model turned heads in September 2026 after sharing a daring Instagram photo showing her lounging topless in the sand, wearing shimmering gold bikini bottoms.

Strategically covering her chest with one hand, Harvey let the beachside pose do most of the talking.

“Still summering 🧿✨,” she captioned the post.

According to Us Weekly, Harvey joins a growing list of celebrities embracing barely-there photography.

Beyoncé made headlines in October 2024 with a topless Halloween Instagram image featuring purple gloves, diamond jewelry and black underwear.

Emily Ratajkowski followed a similar approach in March 2024, posing topless in bed while displaying diamond “divorce rings” following her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum have also shared revealing images.

But Harvey’s golden beach moment makes one thing clear: Sometimes less really is more.

Brittany Renner and Celina Powell are going VIRAL after showing up to the Thunder vs. Clippers game in these outfits 👀 https://t.co/2vuNhTxTMp — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 15, 2026

Brittany Renner’s Courtside Cheeks Steal the Show at Clippers Game

Brittany Renner showed up courtside at an NBA game, but it wasn’t the basketball that had everybody looking.

The social media personality went viral after a Nov. 13 photograph captured her revealing outfit during the Los Angeles Clippers’ matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Intuit Dome.

The photo, snapped by Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij, showcased Renner’s exposed backside and the expressions of nearby spectators.

Barstool Sports helped amplify the image, with writer Hubbs admitting he initially thought it was AI-generated.

“The reactions around the main attraction here are priceless,” he wrote.

Renner recently withdrew her request to increase monthly child support payments from NBA player P.J. Washington from $5,500 to $35,000 and reportedly relocated to Mississippi to “rebuild her life.”

Meanwhile, the Clippers squeezed out a 113-112 victory behind Darius Garland’s decisive three-point play. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points but missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer.

The Clippers won the game, but Renner’s courtside moment grabbed plenty of attention.

NewsBits

From Ole Miss facing tough questions to Harvey’s beachside confidence and Renner’s viral NBA appearance, today’s NewsBits delivers controversy, celebrity buzz and a little courtside chaos.

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