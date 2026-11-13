Tyra Banks Confirms She Is Single After Split from Louis Bélanger-Martin

he model says she is enjoying single life after seven years with businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin but will not try dating apps.

Tyra Banks/YouTube screenshot

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*Tyra Banks is single again. The model and former “America’s Next Top Model” host has confirmed her split from businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin after seven years together.

Banks, 52, spoke about being single Tuesday on the Hot 97 radio show. She did not explain what ended the relationship. “I’m a single woman now, right? I’m 52 years old, and I’m single,” she said. “I kinda was over it. I’m like, ‘I got my mom, I got my son and I’m good.’”

Banks told the station she has learned that starting over is possible at any age. She added that she now feels ready to date.

Tyra Banks and Louis Bélanger-Martin/YouTube screenshot

“I feel feminine dating [and] I’m back to that. There is no such thing as, ‘Oh, it has to be over because of an age or because you’re just done or, you know?’ So, I’m living my feminineness right now,” she explained.

A TMZ photographer later asked whether she was single and back on the market. Banks answered yes, Page Six reports. She also made clear that dating apps are not part of the plan.

“Maybe I am, [but] hell no am I online dating, girl, that’d be crazy!” Banks said.

The romance with Bélanger-Martin, who is Canadian, became public in October 2019. By then, the pair had been photographed together several times. Banks kept the relationship largely private. Their last public outing together came in April 2025 at a “Shadow Force” event in Los Angeles.

Earlier that year, the Palisades Fire destroyed Banks’ Los Angeles home while the couple was living together in Australia.

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