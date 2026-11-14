NewsBits: R. Kelly Prison Photos, Yella Beezy’s Life Sentence, Matty Rich’s Triple Win

Supposed new R. Kelly prison photos spark debate, Yella Beezy’s girlfriend speaks out, and Matty Rich celebrates three awards.

R Kelly (new pics from prison 11-13-26) – via X

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*Today’s NewsBits covers three entertainment developments: purported prison photos of R. Kelly have surfaced online, Yella Beezy‘s girlfriend has shared an emotional message following reports of his life sentence, and filmmaker Matty Rich is celebrating a triple victory for “Birth of the Black Underworld.”

R. Kelly Prison Photos Spark Debate Over His Projected Release

Purported new prison photos of R. Kelly are circulating online, renewing discussion about the singer’s federal convictions and projected release date.

The social media account @mymixtapez shared composite images appearing to show Kelly wearing gray prison sweats and a beanie. The images have not been independently authenticated, and it remains unclear when they were taken.

Kelly is serving federal sentences following convictions involving racketeering, sex trafficking and child pornography.

R Kelly (new pics from prison 11-13-26) – via X

His projected release has been reported as late 2045 or early 2046, although that date may change. Born in January 1967, Kelly would be 78 or 79 at the time, rather than 80.

The post reportedly attracted more than 350,000 views and generated divided reactions.

Some commenters defended Kelly’s musical legacy, while others emphasized the seriousness of his convictions.

One user wrote, “I fk with r Kelly his music is timeless. Robert Kelly on some different sh tho.”

Another responded, “keep this nasty ass pred behind bars for good bro.”

The responses illustrate how discussion of Kelly’s music remains inseparable from his criminal convictions.

Yella Beezy’s Girlfriend Speaks Out Following Reported Life Sentence – https://t.co/cT51E8ftEa — EURweb (@eurweb) November 14, 2026

Yella Beezy’s Girlfriend Speaks Out Following Reported Life Sentence

D’Andrea Harris, girlfriend of Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, shared an emotional message following reports that he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of fellow rapper MO3.

Harris, known on Instagram as @_justdeee, posted a video of the couple kissing while reflecting on loyalty and family.

“My heart hurts so much for MJ because he’s still trying to make sense of it all,” she wrote.

She also offered reassurance: “Even when it feels like you’ve lost so much, you still got me. I’m not going anywhere.”

Harris concluded, “The fight’s not over. Head up. Chest out,” adding, “P.S. I own everything.”

According to the supplied account, Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, was found guilty of capital murder Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Prosecutors alleged that Conway paid Kewon White $40,000 to kill MO3, born Melvin Noble, during a 2020 shooting on a Dallas interstate.

The account states that Conway received life in prison without the possibility of parole. White previously received the same sentence.

Beezy’s legal team reportedly intends to appeal the conviction.

Matty Rich – photo via publicist

Matty Rich Wins Three HAPAwards for Birth of the Black Underworld

Filmmaker Matty Rich is celebrating three honors for his crime drama, “Birth of the Black Underworld.”

According to the film’s announcement, Rich won Best Independent Film, Best Director and Best Actor at the 10th Annual Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards.

“Wow! I honestly wasn’t expecting to take home three awards,” Rich said. “I am truly humbled and excited about the road ahead.”

Rich first gained national attention at 19 with “Straight Out of Brooklyn,” his debut feature, which earned the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

His latest project explores crime, history, romance, power and betrayal. The cast includes Frank Stallone, Jack Scalia, Rhonda Morman, Thomas Copeland Jr., Shalonda Crawford and Rich.

Originally developed as a short film, “Birth of the Black Underworld” won the Audience Award at the 2023 Essence Film Festival before expanding into a feature.

Following screenings in Los Angeles and a four-week theatrical run in Atlanta, the film is scheduled to return to Los Angeles Nov. 20–22 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

Actor and producer Richard Lawson is expected to host an opening-night Q&A.

NewsBits

From R. Kelly’s circulating prison images to Yella Beezy’s life sentence and Matty Rich’s reported awards success, today’s NewsBits brings together three contrasting entertainment stories.

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