Katt Williams Still Wants Smoke with Steve Harvey, Reveals Kevin Hart Apology | WATCH

Mike Epps and Ice Cube get Katt talking about comedy feuds, his Shannon Sharpe interview and how Kevin Hart finally earned his forgiveness.

Katt Williams Mike Epps Ice Cube – via screenshot

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*Katt Williams apparently hasn’t run out of smoke for his fellow comedians, and Steve Harvey might want to keep an eye on his knees.

During the November 13 episode of “Listen & Laugh with Ice Cube and Mike Epps,” Williams revisited his longstanding comedy feuds with Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer and Kevin Hart.

And if anybody expected the outspoken comedian to suddenly start playing nice, they clearly haven’t met Katt.

Epps also admitted he was nervous watching Williams’ explosive 2024 interview with Shannon Sharpe, fearing his own name might come up.

But the biggest surprise came when Williams explained how Hart finally earned his forgiveness after years of public insults.

🚨 KATT WILLIAMS GETS REAL ABOUT WHETHER HE WOULD EVER RECONCILE WITH CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER & STEVE HARVEY! 👀 During the new Listen and Laugh podcast hosted by Ice Cube and Mike Epps, Mike Epps revisited Katt Williams’ now-infamous interview with Shannon Sharpe, admitting that he was biting his nails during that conversation because he was hoping Katt wouldn’t bring his name up! 😂 Katt jokingly questioned why Mike wouldn’t want his name mentioned, especially considering Mike later admitted that he actually wanted Katt to give him a shoutout. But the conversation got even more interesting when Mike asked Katt whether he could ever mend fences with some of the comedians he previously called out, including Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey. Here’s where things took a turn: ➡️ Cedric the Entertainer: Katt said if he sees Cedric, he’s either going in the opposite direction or catching him before he even knows what’s happening. 😂 ➡️ Steve Harvey: After Mike mentioned Steve recently saying he was with the smoke, Katt responded that if he sees Steve, he’s going straight for his knees! 😭 The conversation then took another wild turn when Mike asked about other people Katt had issues with, and Katt casually mentioned that many of his enemies had already passed away. The entire exchange had Ice Cube and Mike Epps cracking up, but Katt definitely wasn’t backing away from his previous comments. Katt Williams is one of a kind. He can turn an uncomfortable conversation into a comedy routine without losing his point! — CousinTinoFunny (@CousinTinoBack) November 15, 2026

Katt Williams Has a Message for Steve Harvey

The conversation turned hilarious when Epps asked whether Williams would be friendly toward Cedric the Entertainer if they crossed paths.

Williams joked that he’d either head in the opposite direction or confront Cedric before he knew what was happening.

Then Epps brought up Steve Harvey.

Williams referenced an interview in which Harvey reportedly said he was ready for confrontation.

“If I see Steve Harvey, I’m going straight for his knees,” Williams declared.

Ice Cube jumped in with another joke, keeping the exchange somewhere between a comedy roast and a reunion nobody should attend without security.

The remarks came during a joking conversation, not as evidence of a planned confrontation.

Mike Epps Feared Katt’s Shannon Sharpe Interview

Epps confessed that Williams’ viral appearance on “Club Shay Shay” had him worried.

He recalled watching the interview and hoping Williams wouldn’t mention him.

Williams found that amusing because Epps later wondered why he’d been left out. Epps admitted he wanted the recognition without becoming another target.

In other words, everybody wants Katt’s attention until Katt starts paying attention.

Kevin Hart’s Apology Changed Everything

The conversation took a revealing turn when Epps discussed working with Kevin Hart despite their history of trading insults.

Both Epps and Williams appear alongside Hart in Netflix’s comedy “72 Hours.” Epps joked that when Hart offered him the opportunity, he temporarily forgot he didn’t like him.

Williams offered a more serious explanation.

He acknowledged having genuine grievances against Hart and said he carried a mental list of approximately 15 things Hart needed to address before they could reconcile. According to Williams, Hart said what he needed to hear.

“He said everything I needed to hear him say,” Williams explained.

Williams said Hart’s apology was sufficient to earn forgiveness, allowing them to settle their differences before collaborating professionally.

Their reconciliation became public during Hart’s May 2026 Netflix roast, where Williams made a surprise appearance.

Katt Williams (‘Listen and Laugh’) – via screenshot

Old Beef, New Business

The November 13 episode, “Katt Williams Talks About His Nine Lives,” is the second installment of Ice Cube and Epps’ “Listen & Laugh” podcast.

For all the jokes about Harvey, Cedric and Hart, the conversation reveals how comedians navigate rivalries that have entertained audiences for years.

Some grudges apparently require a heartfelt apology.

Others, judging by Katt’s comments about Steve Harvey, might still require a good pair of kneepads.

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