Taraji P. Henson and Joey Bada$$ Star in Netflix’s ‘Give Me Some Sugah,’ Based on a Viral True Story | TRAILER

The Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin film follows a Chicago bakery owner and is based on the true story of Lenore Lindsey.

PHOTO BY LINSEY WEATHERSPOON/PERRY WELL FILMS 2/NETFLIX



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*Netflix has released the trailer for “Give Me Some Sugah,” a new film starring Taraji P. Henson and Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, also known as Joey Bada$$. The movie premieres on Netflix Dec. 16.

The film follows a Chicago bakery owner whose life takes an unexpected turn after a stunning discovery. The revelation prompts her to make up for lost time, mend old wounds and find purpose in life’s unexpected miracles. Henson plays Lenore, whose story is based on the real-life experiences of Lenore Lindsey. Her story went viral in November 2024 after The Washington Post covered it.

Tasha Smith directs the film. Randy Brown, whose credits include “Miracles from Heaven,” wrote the screenplay. DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry produce, while Tony Strickland and Angi Bones executive produce for Tyler Perry Studios alongside Bart Lipton.

The supporting cast includes Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“King Richard,” “Ray”) as Angie and Russell Hornsby (“The Hate U Give,” “Fences”) as Robert. Joey Bada$$’s credits include “Two Distant Strangers” and “Creed.”

Alexis Louder (“Copshop”) plays Monique, while Semaj Prather portrays Mayson. Arischa Conner takes on the role of Vera, and Angela Davis plays Yvette. Caroline Avery Granger, known for “Cobra Kai,” portrays Gabriella. Smith also appears in the film as Toni, while Franklin plays Eric.

“Give Me Some Sugah” is the second feature from the faith-based creative partnership between Perry, Franklin and Netflix. Their first film, “Ruth & Boaz,” debuted at No. 2 on the Global Top 10 Movies list for English-language films.

The film adds to Henson’s growing slate of Netflix projects following the success of “Straw,” which premiered in June 2025 and marked her first lead role in a Netflix original. The movie earned praise from critics and audiences, spending five weeks on the Global Top 10 Movies list for English-language films and generating 106.3 million views.

While waiting for “Give Me Some Sugah,” viewers can also stream other Tyler Perry films and shows on Netflix.

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