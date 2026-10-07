Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Defend Savannah James Over First-Class Travel Backlash

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson say critics feel entitled to LeBron James' money after questioning Savannah James' first-class flight while her friend flew business.

(L-R) LeBron James and Savannah James attend the Netflix World Premiere of “Hustle” at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

*Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson have entered the debate over how Savannah James spends her husband’s money. They addressed the backlash on “Nightcap” with NBA legend Joe “Iso Joe” Johnson, Essentially Sports reported.

The controversy began when Savannah and her friend and business partner, April McDaniel, discussed their Japan trip on Boardroom’s “Mental Wealth” podcast. Savannah flew first class. April flew business class because of her personal budget. Savannah said the arrangement causes no tension.

“My friends are very respectful of my situation, all of them,” she said. “There’s no expectation of taking care of something or just me being responsible for them.”

Social media still pushed back. Critics argued that a friend with generational wealth should cover a 12-hour flight to Asia.

Sharpe said the friendship answers that criticism. “That’s probably why they’ve remained friends,” he said. He also challenged commenters who claim they would act differently if their husbands were worth $1.4 billion. “If you had a billion dollars, it’s easy to say what we would do. We ain’t got it.”

Ochocinco accused critics of entitlement. He cited online complaints about LeBron’s helicopter arrival at 76ers training camp. “Everyone that’s commenting on it, they feel entitled,” he said.

He also described LeBron as a careful spender. “He’s very conscious of what he does spend on, and he spends when he actually has to,” Ocho said.

Ocho noted the irony in the outrage, saying many critics split the check with their own friends. “‘If I had this and if I had…’ No, you wouldn’t!” he said. “You don’t do it on a small scale, you don’t do it on a bigger scale.”

Sharpe closed by praising the couple’s money habits. He noted that Savannah avoids private jets unless LeBron joins her. “She doesn’t fly private unless she’s with LeBron,” Sharpe said. “How many other family members, how many other husbands and wives worth a billion dollars, when they fly, fly first class?”

The hosts credited the James family’s financial discipline for keeping them grounded over a multi-decade career.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Freddie Jackson, R&B Voice Behind ‘You Are My Lady,’ Dies at 70

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE