Jamie Foxx Talks ‘Club Shay Shay,’ George Floyd Joke and Comedy Limits

The comedian explains why viral interview culture gives him pause and why changing audience reactions have made him reconsider some material.

Jamie Foxx (Photo Getty Images)

*Jamie Foxx is hesitant about sitting down with Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay.” He says today’s media landscape rewards outrageous comments.

Foxx raised the subject while promoting his new comedy special, “Take Care of Yourself.” It premieres Oct. 7 on Hulu and Disney+.

“It seems like you get in trouble,” Foxx said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, according to HotNewHipHop. “It seems like if you don’t say something really crazy, you can’t really affect the algorithm.”

Audience reaction has also shaped what Foxx performs. He explained that some jokes did not make the special. “Because people became too sensitive,” Foxx said.

One example involves Tony Hinchcliffe’s George Floyd joke from Netflix’s “Roast of Kevin Hart.” Foxx said he never liked it.

“I didn’t like the George Floyd sh*t at all,” he said. “But when you see people respond to certain things, you go, ‘Okay, man, maybe we need to tuck that away.’”

Foxx said he made that choice “because I still want to keep it refreshed.”

Another cut bit focused on aging. Foxx said he ran out of room for a joke about watching hip-hop and his heroes grow older.

“I didn’t get a chance to get this joke in, but getting older and watching Hip-Hop get old and watching some of my heroes get old,” Foxx said.

He pointed to a commercial featuring Deion Sanders as proof. “I watched this commercial, and it was Deion Sanders in a Pamper,” he said. “This motherf**ker talking about Depends, and I said, ‘What the f*ck? That’s us now.’”

Foxx also mentioned Halle Berry’s public conversation about menopause. “Halle Berry [is talking about] menopause,” Foxx added. “I really am a Triple OG. It’s f*cked up.”

The remarks show a comedian balancing his craft against shifting audience expectations and an online culture built on attention.

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