‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 Sets Nov. 4 Premiere | WATCH TRAILER

Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts and Teyana Taylor return as the legal drama brings new alliances, fractured friendships and trouble for Grant, Ronson & Greene.

*Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair,” and the legal comedy returns Nov. 4. Three episodes launch that day, followed by weekly Wednesday releases.

Hulu’s synopsis promises another season of “scandals, secrets, and stilettos” for the lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene. Fresh alliances emerge, close friendships come under strain, and a stunning revelation puts the firm’s survival in doubt. The trailer gives viewers their first extended look at those conflicts.

Kim Kardashian returns as Allura Grant, joined by Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson and Niecy Nash-Betts as Emerald Greene. Teyana Taylor is back as Milan, and Sarah Paulson reprises Carrington Lane. Glenn Close returns as Dina Standish. Matthew Noszka and Cauã Reymond round out the announced cast.

The new season follows a first season that drew harsh reviews. Rotten Tomatoes lists a 6% approval rating from 33 critics, and its critics’ consensus reads, “Too awful to love, too boring to war over.” Metacritic reports a score of 17 out of 100 from 15 critics.

Lucy Mangan of The Guardian awarded zero stars out of five. Ed Power of The Telegraph gave one star, and Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter called the series “brain dead.”

Not every response was negative. Nick Levine of the BBC observed that some viewers enjoyed its flamboyant camp sensibility and bold fashion. Some critics have called the series a “camp classic,” comparing it to “And Just Like That…” and “Emily in Paris.”

Kannagi Desai of Elle India offered a different view, arguing that the show treats beauty routines as vital to both emotional and career strength. She acknowledged its “blunt” writing and “uneven” performances but said the show has “struck a nerve.”

Season 2 streams on Hulu, and on Hulu on Disney+ for U.S. bundle subscribers. Disney+ carries it internationally. Watch the trailer above.

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