Olive Garden Will Close for Thanksgiving and Christmas

The restaurant chain will close its U.S. locations for two separate holidays, giving employees Thanksgiving and Christmas Day off.

*Olive Garden customers will need other dinner plans on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day this year. The Italian restaurant chain will close its U.S. locations on both holidays.

The closures fall on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Dec. 25. Despite some attention-grabbing descriptions, Olive Garden isn’t shutting down for 48 consecutive hours. Instead, restaurants will close for 24 hours on each holiday, according to The U.S. Sun.

Olive Garden says it closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas “to allow our team members to spend time with their family and friends.” The company lists the policy on its official FAQ page.

The holiday policy affects more than 950 Olive Garden restaurants nationwide. However, hours may differ at locations in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, and outside the United States.

Never-Ending Pasta Bowl is back! Mix and match endless bowls of your fave pasta, sauce, and protein toppings, including our NEW Crispy Shrimp Fritta and Spicy Alfredo Sauce. 🍝 Starting at $14.99 for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/mpD8wry7Vb — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) August 29, 2026

Customers should also check before heading to Olive Garden on the days immediately preceding each holiday. Some restaurants may close earlier than usual on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Christmas Eve.

“We leave this decision to the discretion of the management team,” Olive Garden states on its FAQ page. The company advises customers to contact their local restaurant for its scheduled closing time.

EURweb previously reported that Olive Garden was among major restaurants expected to remain closed for Thanksgiving in 2025. The eatery will continue serving customers on several other major holidays. The chain generally remains open on New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day.

The two upcoming holiday closures also aren’t unique within the restaurant industry. Several national chains give employees Thanksgiving and Christmas Day off.

For Olive Garden diners, the practical takeaway is simple. Don’t expect to grab unlimited soup, salad, or breadsticks on Thanksgiving or Christmas Day.

Garlic has always been part of the recipe, but now it’s the star! ⭐ Try our NEW Creamy Garlic Fettuccine, topped with your choice of co-star: salmon, chicken, or shrimp. Only available for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/KaXEL5f5mI — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) August 3, 2026

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