Newsom, Bass Fire Back After Trump Says ‘Let Them Take Out Los Angeles’

California leaders condemned Trump's remarks about Los Angeles and San Diego, while the White House says critics distorted what the president meant.

Donald Trump/Photo by wadiifekar/Depositphotos

*President Donald Trump sparked fierce criticism from California leaders over controversial remarks about Los Angeles and San Diego while discussing the war with Iran.

Trump made the comments Sunday during a campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska. He was discussing gasoline prices and what he described as the cost of keeping the country safe.

“And again, remember with the war, it’s just artificial. It’s a little bit high,” Trump said, according to PolitiFact. “It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe.”

“They can take out a city,” Trump continued. “Let them take, let it, let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego.”

Trump then called the situation “a very small price to pay” and predicted the war would end soon.

California Leaders Condemn Trump’s Words

California Gov. Gavin Newsom quickly challenged Trump’s remarks.

“After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego,” Newsom wrote. “He is deranged and dangerous.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also condemned the president’s comments, according to KTLA report.

“The president of the United States suggested that a foreign government attack Los Angeles,” Bass said. “His statements against our city are dangerous and could potentially compromise our safety.”

She continued, “The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives.”

Bass added, “In the face of irresponsible threats, as Angelenos, we know how to stand together and protect our city.”

After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego.



He is deranged and dangerous. https://t.co/N4JQfecAYo — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 6, 2026

White House Disputes Their Interpretation

The White House rejected claims that Trump advocated an attack on American cities.

“He was clearly stating U.S. cities would have been threatened if a nuclear Iran hadn’t been stopped,” Cheung said in an X post.

FactCheck.org’s review of Trump’s full remarks also found that context complicates the interpretation offered by Newsom and Bass. The outlet concluded Trump appeared to argue that higher gasoline prices were worth paying to prevent Iran from threatening American cities.

Trump previously used similar language while discussing Iran’s nuclear capabilities. That history also supports the White House’s explanation of his remarks. Still, Trump’s choice to specifically name Los Angeles and San Diego drew immediate scrutiny from California officials.

The dispute now centers not on whether Trump uttered the words, but what he intended them to mean.

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