Charles Barkley Says Trump Has Made It ‘Popular to Be Racist’

The NBA legend says Trump's conduct has made racist people feel more comfortable expressing themselves openly and without consequences.

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to several thousand supporters at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia. — Photo by actionsports/Depositphotos

*NBA legend Charles Barkley says President Donald Trump has helped create a climate where people feel increasingly comfortable expressing racist views.

Barkley addressed Trump during a wide-ranging appearance on “The Chris Cuomo Project,” according to Yahoo Sports. “I think that’s one of the worst things about Trump. He’s made it popular to be racist,” Barkley said. “Like, there’s no consequences for being a racist now.”

Barkley said he believes some people now openly embrace attitudes they once kept hidden.

“It’s like a lot of people are wearing it with a badge of courage,” he said. “Like, he never denounces it. Like, no, he should denounce it.” Barkley added, “But he’s made it more acceptable to be racist.”

Charles Barkley (with TNT mic) – via X

The Hall of Famer returned to that point later in his conversation with Cuomo. He described the change as one of the things that makes him sad about the country’s current political climate.

“You used to have to be quiet when you were racist. You don’t have to be quiet anymore,” Barkley said. “Like, people who are racist, they feel confident and comfortable being racist.”

Barkley also criticized Trump’s behavior as president, saying the office demands higher standards.

“Because I had never seen a president, whether I agree or disagree with them, that’s been more like, no, you shouldn’t act like that,” he said. “You’re the president.”

Despite those criticisms, Barkley drew a line between opposing Trump and disrespecting the presidency.

“I want to make it clear I’m not a fan of his, but I’m never going to disrespect the president of the United States,” Barkley said. “If I went somewhere, if I was at a sporting event and he was there, I would shake his hand.”

Barkley added, “I’m not a fan… I don’t like the way he acts. He don’t carry himself with dignity and respect of the office.”

Watch his conversation with Cuomo below.

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