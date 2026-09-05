Usher Meets His Wax Twin in Las Vegas: ‘It Looks More Like Me Than Me’ | WATCH

The R&B superstar came face-to-face with a roller-skating replica inspired by his Vegas era — and even his wife says Madame Tussauds “got it right.”

Usher Unveils His New Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas – screenshot

*Betcha can’t guess which one is real. Usher has officially met his newest Las Vegas look-alike, and the R&B superstar seemed genuinely stunned by just how closely his new Madame Tussauds wax figure resembles the real thing.

The Grammy-winning entertainer unveiled the figure during a special event at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 2. His reaction provided the moment.

“Wow. Look at that guy. It looks more like me than me,” Usher said, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. “You guys got my eyes right?”

Apparently they did.

Usher’s wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, offered her own concise review after seeing the finished creation: “They got it right.”

Red Skates, ‘U’ Chain and Plenty of Usher

This isn’t a generic wax version of Usher in a suit. The figure captures the singer in a dynamic dance pose and incorporates some of the visual signatures fans have come to associate with his recent stage shows.

According to iHeartRadio, the figure wears a Vauson jacket, matching red roller skates and a platinum “U” chain.

The skating detail is especially fitting. Roller skating became one of the memorable elements of Usher’s Las Vegas performances and later appeared in his “Past Present Future Tour.”

“I think [fans] are going to be so mesmerized by this guy here,” Usher said of his wax counterpart. “They’re gonna want to take pictures with him.”

Then came the warning only Usher could deliver about his jewelry: “A few people are going to try to take the ‘U’ [chain].”

The figure reportedly took nine months and a team of 20 artists to complete.

Las Vegas Has Become Part of Usher’s Story

Placing the figure in Las Vegas carries extra significance given Usher’s relationship with the city.

His Vegas residencies helped establish another major chapter of his career, with elaborate choreography, skating and showmanship becoming central to the experience. In 2023, Las Vegas presented the Atlanta native with a key to the city, while Clark County proclaimed Oct. 17 “Usher Raymond Day.”

“This city has really represented something of belief to me,” Usher said at the time.

That Vegas run also helped build momentum toward his career-spanning performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in 2024.

Now fans who missed Usher’s residency can at least get remarkably close to one version of the experience.

The new figure joins the celebrity collection at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, which says its Strip attraction features more than 75 wax figures, including Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow and Travis Barker.

As for whether wax Usher truly looks “more like me than me,” visitors can now make that call themselves.

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