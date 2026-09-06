Leimert Park Jazz Festival-Chilling with Cool Sounds on a Hot Summer Day (PHOTOS)

Los Angeles, CA – The region has been experiencing a tropical heatwave for the last couple of weeks. You can feel the heat the moment you step outside.
That didn’t stop a diverse, multicultural crowd of thousands of jazz aficionados, art patrons, and gourmands from gathering on the upper deck of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on Saturday, August 29, 2026.
The occasion was the 7th Annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival, Executive Produced by Diane Robertson in association with the World Stage, is a highly anticipated and the hottest jazz festival in the month of August. It should be noted that the Leimert Park Jazz Festival is the real deal for authentic jazz and Afro-Cuban music.
Rhonda Hamilton and José Rizo (KJAZZ, 88.1FM) returned as co-hosts for this iteration of the jazz festival on this sizzling Saturday for the final days of the summer. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Heather Hutt were in attendance for the festival. DJ’s Francesca Harding and Novena Carmel entertained the crowd in between live jazz sets.
. Guests were entertained by a stellar lineup of musicians. Pullum Center Youth Jazz Band, Kenneth Brown II, Melena, Bobby West, a headlining set by José James, and a closing set by the West Coast Get Down.
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A pause for the cause consisted of acknowledgement and showcasing the artistry and creativity of the Visual Arts Competition Winners. The winners were announced on stage by the Leimert Park Jazz Festival Jurors, Pamela Bright-Moon, Karla Funderburk, and Miela Foster, last year’s art competition winner. 1st Place Winner-Chidi Ukwuoma for the poster entitled “Night and Day.” This poster was featured as the official commemorative poster for the 2026 Leimert Park Jazz Festival. 2nd Place Winner-Debbie Pinker for her poster entitled “Moonlight Village. Third place was awarded to Karien Zachery for her poster entitled “Leimert Park June.
The 2nd Annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival and Holman United Methodist Church Scholarship were presented to Joaquin Garde in the Instrumentalist category and Yasmeena Atia Sharif in the vocalist category. The winners were awarded a $2,250 scholarship.
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