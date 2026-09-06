Leimert Park Jazz Festival-Chilling with Cool Sounds on a Hot Summer Day (PHOTOS)

Thousands packed Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza for the 7th Annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival, celebrating live jazz, visual art and emerging talent.

7th Annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival Flyer, Courtesy Photo

Los Angeles, CA – The region has been experiencing a tropical heatwave for the last couple of weeks. You can feel the heat the moment you step outside.

That didn’t stop a diverse, multicultural crowd of thousands of jazz aficionados, art patrons, and gourmands from gathering on the upper deck of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The occasion was the 7th Annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival, Executive Produced by Diane Robertson in association with the World Stage, is a highly anticipated and the hottest jazz festival in the month of August. It should be noted that the Leimert Park Jazz Festival is the real deal for authentic jazz and Afro-Cuban music.

Rhonda Hamilton and José Rizo (KJAZZ, 88.1FM) returned as co-hosts for this iteration of the jazz festival on this sizzling Saturday for the final days of the summer. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Heather Hutt were in attendance for the festival. DJ’s Francesca Harding and Novena Carmel entertained the crowd in between live jazz sets.

. Guests were entertained by a stellar lineup of musicians. Pullum Center Youth Jazz Band, Kenneth Brown II, Melena, Bobby West, a headlining set by José James, and a closing set by the West Coast Get Down.

Diane Robertson and Dwight Trible: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Rhonda Hamilto and José Rizo: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Mayor Karen Bass: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Councilwoman Heather Hutt, Diane Robertson and Rhonda Hamilton: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Leimert Park Jazz Festival Information Booth: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Leimert Park Jazz Festival Merch Booth: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Francesca Harding: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Novena Carmel: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Fernando Pullum Community Jazz Band: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Kenneth Brown II: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Kenneth Brown II: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Kenneth Brown: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Melena: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Melena: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Bobby West: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

José James: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Ebband Dorsey and José James: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Tony Austin: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

West Coast Get Down: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Patrice Quinn: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Ryan Porter Family Presentation: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

A pause for the cause consisted of acknowledgement and showcasing the artistry and creativity of the Visual Arts Competition Winners. The winners were announced on stage by the Leimert Park Jazz Festival Jurors, Pamela Bright-Moon, Karla Funderburk, and Miela Foster, last year’s art competition winner. 1st Place Winner-Chidi Ukwuoma for the poster entitled “Night and Day.” This poster was featured as the official commemorative poster for the 2026 Leimert Park Jazz Festival. 2nd Place Winner-Debbie Pinker for her poster entitled “Moonlight Village. Third place was awarded to Karien Zachery for her poster entitled “Leimert Park June.

Jurors and Visual Arts Competition Winners: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The 2nd Annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival and Holman United Methodist Church Scholarship were presented to Joaquin Garde in the Instrumentalist category and Yasmeena Atia Sharif in the vocalist category. The winners were awarded a $2,250 scholarship.

The 2nd Annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival and Holman United Methodist Church Scholarship recipients: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

KJAZZ Media Partners: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Ricky Richardson selfie: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

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