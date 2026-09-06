Fat Joe Declares ‘I AM Black’ While Defending His Use of the N-Word | WATCH

The Puerto Rican and Cuban Bronx rapper doubles down on a decades-long identity argument, saying his upbringing and hip-hop roots define his Blackness.

Fat Joe – screenshot

*Bronx rap veteran Fat Joe has reignited the debate over his use of the N-word with an even more direct declaration about his racial identity: “I am Black!”

During a new Patreon-exclusive appearance on “The Joe Budden Podcast,” titled “Elf On The Shelf,” co-host Emanny asked Fat Joe whether he had ever reconsidered his longtime insistence that hip-hop culture belongs to him, too. Joe didn’t hesitate.

“Are you crazy? This is a no-brainer,” he said. “I grew up in hip-hop, where they invented hip-hop.”

Then came the line now driving the conversation: “Fat Joe is the Blackest n***a you ever seen in your life.”

Joe Budden spoke the truth and said, “Fat Joe is not Black.”



Fat Joe said to Joe Budden, “Fat Joe is the Blackest n*gga you know,” while being born to two white Puerto Rican parents‼️🤔 pic.twitter.com/xZ1vA1eEsy — Creole Louisiana 🇺🇸 (@bAnthonYsr) September 4, 2026

The Joe Budden Podcast just had a non-Black guest explain why he’s allowed to say the N-word:



“I am black. Fat Joe is the blackest N*gga you have ever seen in your life.”



Important to note: Marc Lamont Hill was not present for this conversation pic.twitter.com/Z7Fbd1nQyt — Caleb (@CalebFromX) September 4, 2026

Fat Joe Says the Bronx Made Him Who He Is

Fat Joe, who is Puerto Rican and Cuban, grounded his argument in his childhood at Forest Houses in the Bronx and his proximity to hip-hop’s pioneers.

He recalled growing up near Grandmaster Flash and Melle Mel and said his late brother carried crates of vinyl for Grandmaster Flash. Joe also pointed to Melle Mel having publicly vouched for his roots in the neighborhood.

The rapper’s argument isn’t simply that he participated in Black culture. His latest comments go further: he identifies himself as Black because of the community and culture that formed him.

That’s also where the debate gets more complicated. Latino identity and Black racial identity are not mutually exclusive, and Afro-Latino people span the Caribbean and Latin America. But cultural proximity alone doesn’t settle questions of racial identity — which is why Joe’s declaration continues to generate disagreement.

EURweb Has Heard This Argument Before

This isn’t Fat Joe’s first time defending his vocabulary.

Back in 2022, EURweb reported on Fat Joe’s N-word defense after his appearance on “The Breakfast Club.” At the time, Joe said his housing project was overwhelmingly Black and described an upbringing where the word was part of his environment before he even entered school.

“So I’m Spanish, I knew I was Latino, but the whole time I thought I was Black anyway,” he said during that earlier interview.

Joe acknowledged then that the word carries an ugly history and even said, “I wish we never used it.” But he also insisted nobody would pressure him into abandoning language he had used throughout his life.

Four years later, “I thought I was Black anyway” has become something considerably more definitive: “I am Black.”

Marc Lamont Hill – screenshot

Marc Lamont Hill Wasn’t in the Room

The circulating clip has also drawn attention to who wasn’t part of the discussion: Marc Lamont Hill. The observation matters because Hill has become a familiar participant in the podcast’s deeper conversations about race, politics and culture. But his absence shouldn’t be interpreted as evidence that he would have challenged Fat Joe or reached any particular conclusion.

What can be said is that Joe’s comments landed without that particular perspective in the room.

And despite the renewed debate, Fat Joe’s fundamental position hasn’t moved much. He sees his South Bronx upbringing, relationships with Black communities and proximity to hip-hop’s birth as inseparable from who he is.

The difference in 2026 is how plainly he’s saying it. Fat Joe is no longer merely arguing that his upbringing explains why he uses the N-word. He’s claiming Blackness itself — leaving everyone else to debate whether culture, community, ancestry or self-identification gets the final word.

Fat Joe says he’s been trying to stop using the word “nigga,” but no one will stop him from using any word he wants to use.



“Do I look like a racist?” https://t.co/piofLLfmrv pic.twitter.com/t2wDDK3PmC — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 4, 2022

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