NewsBits: Megan Thee Stallion Faces Trial, Treach Rejects Naughty Reunion, 50 Cent Lands ‘Payday’ Deal | VIDEO

Megan and Roc Nation face a jury as Treach closes a chapter and 50 Cent expands his TV empire.

Megan Thee Stallion and Emilio Garcia via Threads/Media House News

*In today’s NewsBits, Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation have been ordered to face trial in a former cameraman’s lawsuit, Treach says a Naughty By Nature reunion will never happen, and 50 Cent is expanding his television portfolio with the video game adaptation “Payday.”

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Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation Face Trial

Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation will have to defend themselves before a jury in a lawsuit filed by former tour cameraman Emilio Garcia.

Federal Judge Gregory H. Woods declined Friday to dismiss several of Garcia’s claims, allowing allegations involving discrimination, wages and retaliation tied to a pay complaint to proceed.

Garcia filed suit in May 2024, alleging he was forced to witness Megan having sex in a car while working on a European tour date in Spain in 2022. He said the incident left him embarrassed, mortified and offended.

Garcia also claimed his hours were later reduced before he was fired. His complaint included wage claims and allegations of discrimination and retaliation under New York labor law.

Woods dismissed Garcia’s claim that he was retaliated against specifically for reporting the alleged car-sex incident. However, the judge found enough evidence for a jury to consider the remaining discrimination, wage and retaliation claims.

Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro, previously argued that Garcia’s original complaints amounted to ordinary wage disputes and that sensational allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment were later added to attract media attention. He also accused Garcia of using the lawsuit to revive a stalled music career while damaging Megan’s reputation.

The ruling means the remaining claims will be tested before a jury. A trial date has not been announced.

Treach Says Never to a Naughty By Nature Reunion

Longtime Naughty By Nature fans hoping Treach, Vin Rock and DJ Kay Gee might eventually reunite just received a painful answer: Treach says “never.”

The declaration is more definitive than his previous comments, which appeared to leave some possibility that the Hip-Hop group could eventually work through its differences.

Speaking recently with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, Treach indicated that certain things have been said and done that he cannot move past.

Some of the friction reportedly stretches back years. Treach and Vin Rock reportedly had a physical altercation that remained private before the two eventually moved beyond it. But an interview Vin had previously given later became public, revealing details about the confrontation after peace had seemingly been established.

That reportedly created another divide.

Additional business and personal issues remain between the members, but fans have stayed invested because Naughty By Nature’s classics and anthems remain embedded in Hip-Hop culture.

Vin Rock has responded to Treach’s latest comments, but for fans still waiting on a reunion, “never” leaves little room for optimism.

50 Cent/ABC News screenshot

50 Cent Expands His TV Empire with ‘Payday‘

50 Cent is adding another project to his growing television résumé.

The rapper and producer has joined the upcoming “Payday” series as an executive producer through G-Unit Film & Television. The video game adaptation is being developed with Vice Studios and Starbreeze Entertainment after originally being announced in March 2026.

The “Payday” universe centers on high-stakes heists, making the property a natural addition to 50 Cent’s crime-driven production portfolio.

“G-Unit Film & TV has built cinematic crime stories that connect with audiences around the world,” 50 Cent said. “Teaming up with Vice Studios and bringing the world of ‘Payday’ to the screen gives us the chance to build something big, a high-energy franchise that pushes the heist genre forward.”

Vice Studios President Amy Powell said G-Unit understands what makes “Payday” work while bringing a perspective that remains true to the franchise.

The project joins 50 Cent’s production slate alongside the “Power” franchise, “BMF,” “Fightland,” “The Accomplice,” “Hip Hop Homicides” and “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast.”

“Payday” does not yet have a writer or network attached.

From Megan Thee Stallion’s courtroom battle to Treach shutting down Naughty By Nature reunion hopes and 50 Cent making another television power move, today’s NewsBits deliver legal drama, Hip-Hop heartbreak and Hollywood ambition.

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