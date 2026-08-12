Simone Biles Keeps Emergency Anxiety Medication with Her While Traveling

The gymnast says she keeps the medication nearby in case anxiety surfaces before or during a flight.

Simone Biles reveals she travels with anti-anxiety medication in a July 2026 Instagram video with her husband Jonathan Owens. (Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram)



*Simone Biles says anxiety medication has become one of the items she keeps close when she travels.

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The Olympic gymnast revealed the detail in a recent Instagram video while showing followers what she packs for trips.

“I also have my emergency anxiety meds, which, there’s a story behind that… just in case I get nervous on flights or before flights,” Biles said.

She did not identify the medication, but the disclosure fits with her broader willingness to discuss mental health publicly. Biles has previously spoken about anxiety during the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the role therapy plays in keeping her grounded. “Mental health matters,” she wrote in a 2024 post, PEOPLE reported.

Biles has also said therapy helps her manage both the emotional and physical demands that come with competition and public attention.

“So just staying on top of that, it lightens the load a lot,” she told Hoda Kotb while discussing her routine.

The anxiety medication revelation comes as Biles has shared more about her health with followers. In June, she posted an image showing hospital wristbands and said she had spent several days resting after a serious medical scare. She did not provide details about the cause.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age,” Biles wrote. She later added, “But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week.”

Biles has not connected that medical episode to her anxiety or the medication she carries while traveling.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Simone Biles Undergoes Medical Procedure After ‘Almost Dying’

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