Simone Biles Undergoes Medical Procedure After ‘Almost Dying’

The Olympic champion has yet to explain whether her latest procedure is connected to the medical crisis she experienced in June.

Simone Biles of USA competes on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena — Photo by Asatur/Depositphotos

*Simone Biles is once again recovering from a medical procedure, but the Olympic gymnastics champion is keeping the details private.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Biles shared a black-and-white photo from a hospital room showing her in a surgical cap and gown with her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, beside her. The appointment came on a day that was supposed to be a celebration for the couple.

“His birthday but he takes me to get my procedure,” Biles wrote, referring to Owens’ 31st birthday.

Despite the circumstances, Biles found humor in the aftermath of the procedure, adding, “I woke up singing BossMan Dlow’s ‘Talk my Sh–.”

Simone Biles in the hospital with her husband Jonathan Owens/screenshot via Instagram @simonebiles

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist did not identify the procedure or say whether it was connected to the frightening health emergency she revealed just weeks earlier. In June, Biles stunned fans when she disclosed that she had narrowly survived a medical scare.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age,” she wrote at the time on her Instagram Stories, PEOPLE reported. “But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card this week.”

Although many followers sought answers, Biles later said she was “not ready to talk about it just yet.”

Biles described the ordeal as “one of, if not the scariest experience of my life”.

She promised supporters she would explain what occurred “sooner or later,” but that update has yet to come. For now, the latest hospital visit has only added to the mystery surrounding Biles’ health.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Simone Biles Sparks Breast Surgery Talk with New Vacation Pics

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.