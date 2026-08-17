The “RHOA” executive producer’s comments have revived questions about whether Moore could return to the Bravo series.

Andy Cohen at the NBC/Universal Cable TCA Winter 2017 at Langham Hotel on January 17, 2017 in Pasadena, CA. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Andy Cohen says he recently told Kenya Moore he misses her, fueling fresh speculation about the former “RHOA” star’s future.

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*Kenya Moore may be gone from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but Andy Cohen says she still crosses his mind.

During a recent episode of “Radio Andy,” a listener asked Cohen about the former housewife. Cohen responded by revealing that he had contacted Moore just days earlier.

“Well I’ll tell you this, I’m thinking about her all the time. I text her last week about how much I miss her,” Cohen said, Reality Tea reports.

The comment has renewed interest in Moore’s status with the Bravo franchise, though Cohen did not indicate that she has been invited back or that a return is being planned.

Kenya Moore (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Moore left “RHOA” during its 16th season after Bravo booted her in June 2024. The suspension followed an investigation into an incident involving sexually explicit images allegedly depicting newcomer Brit Eady.

The controversy was frequently described online as “revenge porn,” but Moore rejected that characterization. She maintained that she had never distributed private images of Eady.

Moore did not finish filming the season after her exit. She later acknowledged that she made a mistake and accepted responsibility for her actions. Her departure also left some possibility of a future comeback.

Cohen’s latest comments don’t confirm that anything has changed. They do, however, establish that he remains in contact with Moore and recently expressed how much he misses her.

For now, there is no confirmed “RHOA” return for Moore.

Do you miss Kenya Moore on #RHOA



Source: Radio Andy pic.twitter.com/AE6vvqFQAI — No Chaser TV (@nochaser_tv) August 13, 2026

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