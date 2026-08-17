Netflix Challenges Tyra Banks’ Claims Over ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Documentary

The streaming service argues that Banks’ portrayal in “Reality Check” does not support her defamation lawsuit.

Tyra Banks (Popular Images/Depositphotos)

*Netflix is asking a California federal court to reject Tyra Banks’ lawsuit over its documentary series examining the legacy of “America’s Next Top Model.”

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The streaming service and EverWonder Studio have filed an anti-SLAPP motion and a motion to dismiss, arguing that Banks’ objections to the documentary do not amount to defamation, ABC News reports.

Banks filed the lawsuit in June, alleging that “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” used selective editing to create a false and defamatory portrayal of her. She also claims producers withheld accusations from her during her interview, preventing her from responding to them.

Netflix says Banks had an opportunity to tell her side of the story. A company spokesperson also defended directors Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy and their approach to the documentary.

“Tyra Banks was given the opportunity to speak openly about her experience and the creators fairly presented her perspective alongside those of every other participant shown in this documentary,” the spokesperson said. “We stand behind ‘Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model’ and will continue to vigorously defend it.”

Netflix’s court filing argues that allowing Banks’ claims to proceed could create a broader problem for documentary filmmakers when interview subjects disagree with how their footage is used.

“Defamation law does not permit that result, and courts do not second-guess editorial judgments merely because an interview subject would have preferred different ones,” the filing states.

Banks’ attorney, Tom Clare of Clare Locke, disputes that characterization. He says the lawsuit isn’t about Banks seeking control over the documentary, but whether the editing “materially distorted the truth.”

Clare has also called on Netflix to release Banks’ complete, unedited interview so viewers can compare it with the footage included in the series.

“The facts are the facts and, here, the facts are recorded and being hidden by Netflix,” Clare said.

The court will now determine whether her lawsuit can move forward.

Banks created “America’s Next Top Model,” which premiered in 2003 and ran for 24 seasons.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Tyra Banks Sues Netflix, Claims ‘ANTM’ Doc Twisted Her Words

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