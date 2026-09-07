The ‘Varnell Hill Show,’ a hit for Tommy Davidson and Paramount+ | PICs

Tommy Davidson speaks onstage during a special screening of “The Varnell Hill Show” – (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Paramount+)

*The Varnell Hill Show is the latest from Bently Kyle Evans, co-creator of the Martin and Jamie Foxx sitcom classics. The Varnell Hill show is presented by BET Productions and is executive produced by Martin Lawrence, who also makes a guest starring appearance in two episodes as the menacing Mr. Dupree.

The show stars the multi-faceted Tommy Davidson as Varnell Hill, an effervescent late night TV host who needs an image revamp to stay up to date with the current late-night audience.

Varnell is assigned a new producer Rachel Perkns, played by Wendy Raquel Robinson. Miss Perkins attempts to bring Varnell forward with much protesting from the host. Kym Whitley gives the usual dose of witty charm as Varnell’s saucy assistant Kim Jones.

Chris Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Kym Whitley, Tommy Davidson, and Martin Lawrence attend a special screening of “The Varnell Hill Show” at Pacific Design Center on September 02, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Scene and Heard hosted a star-studded screening in West Hollywood. Martin Lawrence was in attendance. He essentially passed the torch to the next generation of comics, writers and producers to build upon what he and Bently Kyle Evans started with the Martin show and other comic landscapes in the 1990s.

Davidson oozed with gratitude to be back on the screen regularly with a character that first appeared on the Martin show in 1993. He shared his story of starting out in New York and moving up the ranks with Dave Chappell and Chris Rock.

Other Varnell Hill Show stars and co-stars include Chris Williams, Nick Cafero, Billy “Sly” Williams, Roxanne Reese, Nick Cafero, Mina Quarterman, Tim Chantarangsu, and Doug E. Fresh.

Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, and writer X Mayo moderated passionate discussions about the Varnell Hill Show and the interconnectivity of its cast members. X Mayo kept the audience engaged while unapologetically touting the personal impact of Martin Lawarence’s comedic genius.

Martin Lawrence speaks at special screening of “The Varnell Hill Show” – (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Paramount+)

The Varnell Hill Show is created by Sherri McGee, Bently Klye Evans and Kevin G. Boyd. Co-Producers are Jesse Collins, Mark J. Greenberg, Dionne Harmon, Andy Horne, Stacey Lyles, Rae Proctor, Robert Lawrence and Rose Catherine Pinkney. Co-Producers are Jonathan Howard, Alyson Fouse and Russell Griffin. The Varnell Hill Show is streaming on Paramount+.

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