The Pulse of Entertainment: Drummer Bob Holz’s ‘Silverthorne’ Album Features Grammy Winning Randy Brecker

Two-Time Sammy Award winning drummer Bob Holz.

“He’s a friend of my bass player in New York – Ralph Armstrong. He played for Aretha Franklin,” said drummer Bob Holz (Peter Tosh, Eddie Money) when I asked about multi-Grammy winning bass player Stanley Clarke being featured on his last album “Visions: Coast to Coast Connections” (MVD Audio) as we discussed his currently album “Silverthorne” (MVD Audio). “Ralph was on the album…and he said Stanley Clarke was a close friend, but he never recorded with him. So, he brought him in and he did a nice solo. We had lots of fun.”

“(Stanley Clarke) He’s on the new album (“Next In Line”), the first one called ‘Jammin Man”. It’s a simple Reggae song,” Holz told me.

I asked Bob about being a drummer. I told him that I’ve interviewed a lot of musicians who released solo projects but very few drummers and he said, “I had been a side man in other people’s band for a long time…and I started to write some songs. A friend (Reggae guitarist) had a studio….one thing led to another….I debuted in 2016.”

The debut project is titled “A Vision Forward” also on the MVD Audio imprint.

“I tapped on pots and pans…feeling that rhythm,” Bob continued as we talked about how he started drumming. “I’d watch…The Beatles, The Supremes…and gravitated to the drum and my parents put up with the noise! I started with bongo drums, then drum pads and then snare drums. At 12 my dad broke down and brought me a drum kit.”

Bob Holz did not look back as he started his career as a musician playing for artists/bands until his clientele were of the legendary caliber like Grammy winning Peter Tosh (The Wailers) and Grammy nominated Eddie Money (“Baby Hold On To Me”). The “Silverthorne” project offers 10 tracks of original material that features seven-time Grammy winning Randy Brecker on trumpet and six-time Grammy nominated Mike Stern on guitar. In addition, he has support on the new project from Ralph Armstrong on bass; Grammy nominated Alex Acuna on percussion; Latin Grammy Award winning Brandon Fields on saxophone; Jamie Glaser on guitar; Ada Rovatti on saxophone; Grammy winning Billy Steinway on keyboards; Alex Machacck on guitar, and Andrew Ford on bass. Grammy nominated Dennis Moody (Diana Ross, Missy Elliot) mixed and recorded the album with Rob Stathis as producer.

Bob Holz is still cranking out the solo tracks.

“Coming up next is ‘Next in Line’ it’s a best of album that will include the song with Stanley Clarke,” the two-time Sammy Award winning drummer pointed out as we ended the interview. www.BobHolzBand.com

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 32 years in 2025. Dr. Eunice also serves as professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations).EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999, to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences for Baltimore on Saturday April 18, 2026, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, 2026, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!

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