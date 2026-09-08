That White Film on Your Grapes Isn’t Dirt — Here’s What It Really Is

Grapes on a white background/iStock

*If you’ve ever pulled grapes from the refrigerator and wondered what that weird, dusty white coating is, don’t automatically assume you’re looking at dirt, pesticide residue or mold. In most cases, it’s something the grape produced all by itself.

The coating is known as bloom, or epicuticular wax, a natural substance that forms on the outside of grapes and helps protect the fruit.

As Southern Living explains, bloom serves as a barrier that helps grapes retain moisture while offering protection from ultraviolet exposure and pathogens.

And that dusty appearance can actually tell you something about how your grapes have been handled.

wine and grapes/screenshot

Why the White Coating Can Be a Good Sign

Bloom rubs off easily through touching, washing, packaging, and transportation. That means grapes still sporting a noticeable frosty coating may have undergone less handling between the vineyard and your grocery cart.

The coating itself isn’t harmful. However, that doesn’t mean grapes should go straight from the bag into your mouth. Dust and naturally occurring wild yeast can collect on their surfaces, so washing the fruit before eating it is still recommended.

There’s also an important difference between natural bloom and actual mold.

Bloom generally looks like a thin, whitish powder spread across the grape and can be rubbed or rinsed away. Mold is more likely to appear fuzzy or thicker and may develop around the stem.

Soft or mushy grapes, leaking juice, shriveling, or an unpleasant smell can also signal that your fruit has begun to spoil.

Don’t Wash Them Too Soon

Southern Living recommends keeping grapes unwashed until you’re ready to eat them. Washing a whole batch before putting it back into the refrigerator can introduce excess moisture, which may encourage faster spoilage.

When it’s snack time, the publication suggests rinsing grapes under cold running water. It also offers an optional vinegar soak — one part vinegar to three or four parts cold water for five to 15 minutes — followed by rinsing and thoroughly drying the fruit.

The bigger takeaway is simple: that pale, dusty film you’ve been eyeing suspiciously isn’t necessarily something that needs to scare you away from the fruit bowl.

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