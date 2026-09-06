Keith Lee Thanks God for Surviving Fatal Crash — and Critics Question Why | WATCH

The food critic says a suspected intoxicated wrong-way driver missed his family’s vehicle by seconds before a collision killed another person.

Keith Lee – screenshot

*Social media food critic Keith Lee says he and his family narrowly escaped a deadly wrong-way crash near Dallas, but his emotional testimony thanking God for their survival has ignited a difficult debate about faith, gratitude and tragedy.

“Last night we had a near-death experience, and this is a testimony,” Lee said in a video recounting the incident. “If God wasn’t with me last night, I wouldn’t be here, and I mean that wholeheartedly.”

The close call happened late Sept. 3 on U.S. Highway 67 near Danieldale Road in Duncanville. Local authorities said a wrong-way vehicle struck another vehicle and clipped others. The wrong-way driver, who authorities said was operating a vehicle reported stolen in Irving, survived and was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge. One person in the vehicle he struck died and two others were hospitalized.

Keith Lee shares a POWERFUL testimony about a terrifying near-death incident while driving on the highway with his wife and kids 🙏😳



An intoxicated man in a stolen car was coming STRAIGHT AT THEM in the wrong direction before Keith swerved away at the LAST SECOND, only for cars… pic.twitter.com/s8T0KMBeSO — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) September 4, 2026

Keith Lee Says the Car Passed Right by His Family

Lee, who EURweb previously reported relocated with his family to the Dallas area, said he was driving with his wife and children when he suddenly saw headlights coming toward them.

He swerved behind a truck.

“He drove right past me,” Lee recalled. “It felt like a movie. It felt like slow motion.”

Lee said he then watched in his rearview mirror as the vehicle continued toward traffic behind him.

“He drove past me, y’all. I watched it,” he said. “If God wasn’t with me, I don’t know who was.”

‘God Is Amazing’ Becomes the Flashpoint

Lee did not ignore the loss of life.

“My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones,” he said before adding, “I can’t say nothing else but God is amazing.”

That juxtaposition became the center of the online argument.

“How can you say GOD is amazing because he missed your family but took someone else’s family members?” one commenter asked.

Another argued that believing God specifically spared Lee raises an uncomfortable question about why another person wasn’t spared.

Supporters, however, viewed Lee’s comments differently: not as a judgment about the victim, but as a survivor expressing his Christian faith after confronting how easily his own family could have been involved.

Keith Lee – (Ethan Miller-Gerardo Mora-Getty Images)

Survivor Gratitude Meets an Impossible Question

Faith isn’t new to Lee’s public persona. Just last month, EURweb reported on Lee donating $15,000 to help Gary, Indiana, residents during an extended power crisis.

What makes this moment different is the tragedy Lee witnessed immediately after his escape.

“When I woke up this morning, I’m like, if you don’t give Him the glory, if you don’t scream it from the rooftops, what is the purpose of seeing the things you see?” Lee said.

That leaves two truths sitting uncomfortably beside each other: Lee is profoundly grateful his family survived, while another family is grieving because someone did not.

The internet may debate what that means about God. Lee appears certain about what it means to him.

Nighttime highway scene illustrating the wrong-way driving near-miss described by Keith Lee – via eurAI

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