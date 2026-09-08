Beyoncé Marks 45th Birthday with $2 Million Gift to Harlem Museum

Beyoncé at the World premiere of ‘The Lion King’ held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, USA, on July 9, 2019. — Photo by PopularImages/Depositphotos

*Beyoncé celebrated her 45th birthday by giving rather than receiving. The superstar marked the occasion with a $2 million gift to the Studio Museum in Harlem, the landmark New York institution dedicated to championing artists of African descent.

Parkwood Entertainment announced the donation on Sept. 4, Beyoncé’s birthday. The Grammy-winning icon said her support reflects a belief that art should be accessible beyond traditional museum audiences.

“Art tells all our stories; the past and the present, but is not always accessible to everyone,” Beyoncé said in the announcement, Yahoo Finance reported.

Beyoncé Live at the Olimpico Stadium. (Photo by kohanova1991/Depositphotos)

Why the Studio Museum Matters to Beyoncé

Founded in 1968, the Studio Museum has spent nearly six decades promoting artists of African descent from Harlem and around the world.

Beyoncé said the institution’s connection to its surrounding community is part of what has impressed her.

“I have always been impressed with the Studio Museum in Harlem because of its intention to make the museum an integral part of the community,” she said.

The singer also revealed that her relationship with the museum isn’t merely philanthropic. Its exhibitions have helped shape her appreciation of contemporary Black art.

“I have been introduced to several of my favorite young and upcoming Black artists through exhibits at the Museum,” Beyoncé said. “It is a place of inspiration where all audiences can discover new stories through the canvases of diverse storytellers that reflect our humanity.”

A $2 Million Boost During a New Era

The donation arrives during an important chapter for the Studio Museum.

Its new purpose-built home at its longtime West 125th Street location opened to the public in November 2025. The facility allows the institution to expand exhibitions, display more of its collection, offer additional educational programming and strengthen its longstanding Artist-in-Residence program.

Thelma Golden, the museum’s Ford Foundation Director and Chief Curator, said she was “deeply grateful” for Beyoncé’s generosity and her recognition of the museum’s impact.

“Our institution was founded to shift the arts landscape and reimagine who that landscape serves,” Golden said in Parkwood’s announcement.

She added that the $2 million gift will help the museum continue strengthening its work for Harlemites, New Yorkers and audiences around the world.

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