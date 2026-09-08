Janet Jackson Sparks Engagement Rumors with Farrakhan’s Son

Janet Jackson/Getty Images

*Janet Jackson may have another surprise up her sleeve — this time involving her increasingly talked-about relationship with Mustapha Farrakhan, son of Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan.

Engagement speculation is swirling around the 60-year-old music icon and Mustapha after months of sightings together, but there’s one major caveat: neither Janet nor Mustapha has publicly confirmed they’re engaged — or even formally confirmed their romance.

AllHipHop reports that the latest engagement chatter originated with Media Take Out, which claims people close to the Jackson family believe an announcement could be coming.

For now, that claim remains firmly in rumor territory.

Janet Jackson 60th B-day – via Instagram

The Sightings Keep Adding Up

What isn’t merely rumor is that Janet and Mustapha have repeatedly been seen together.

Earlier this year, the pair attracted attention after attending the New Edition, Toni Braxton and Boyz II Men concert in Detroit. Essence reported at the time that they had been spotted together on several occasions over roughly the previous year. Then came Janet’s milestone birthday.

The singer celebrated turning 60 on May 16 with an intimate gathering that reportedly included La Toya Jackson, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Johnny Gill. Janet later shared footage from the celebration.

Mustapha was reportedly there, too. AllHipHop cites a Jackson family fan archive that identified him among the attendees seen in footage from the event.

His presence certainly doesn’t confirm an engagement, but combined with their previous public outings, it has kept interest in their relationship growing.

Could Marriage No. 4 Be Next?

If Janet and Mustapha eventually confirm an engagement and marry, it would be the singer’s fourth trip down the aisle.

Janet was previously married to singer James DeBarge, director and choreographer René Elizondo Jr., and Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana. She and Al Mana share a son, Eissa, who was born in 2017.

EURweb has extensively covered Janet’s relationship history, including her previous marriage to Al Mana and their subsequent separation.

Still, anyone expecting Janet to start spilling romantic details suddenly may want to temper expectations. She has long kept her private life remarkably private — including secretly marrying Al Mana in 2012 before publicly confirming the marriage the following year.

Until Miss Jackson makes an announcement herself, an engagement remains exactly what it is: a rumor.

Meanwhile, she recently announced a one-night performance at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Dec. 12. Titled “Control 40 (Four Decades of Hits),” the show will celebrate music spanning her career, including songs from “Control” and “Rhythm Nation 1814”.

Tickets are on sale now HERE.

The concert will also be filmed for an upcoming theatrical release. Check out what Janet had to say about the upcoming event in the clip below.

Can't wait to see you! 😘

Details in bio. pic.twitter.com/KYNYTRasqN — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) September 4, 2026

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