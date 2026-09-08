Scott Evans Launches Celebrity Competition Show ‘House Guest Game Night’

Scott Evans/screenshot

*TV host and producer Scott Evans is expanding his celebrity interview franchise with “House Guest Game Night,” a new competition spinoff premiering Sept. 10 on his YouTube channel.

Instead of relying on traditional sit-down interviews, the new series brings celebrities together for an evening of spontaneous games, unexpected challenges, competition and conversation — all designed to reveal a different side of its guests.

“Some of the best conversations happen when people stop performing and simply start having fun,” Evans told Gaye Magazine.

“That’s exactly what House Guest Game Night is about. It’s a chance to connect, laugh, compete and get to know people beyond the headlines.”

Familiar Faces Are Coming to Play

The inaugural season features a lineup that includes “Love Island USA” couple Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, Leslie Jones, Lil Rel Howery, Bresha Webb and Kendrick Sampson, with additional artists, athletes and creators joining the competition.

Page and Beckham are set to kick off the season.

Evans launched the original “House Guest” in June 2024, building the show around casual conversations with celebrities including Keke Palmer, Bob the Drag Queen, Niecy Nash-Betts and others. EURweb previously covered Tina Knowles’ appearance on “House Guest”, where she shared Beyoncé’s homemade jalapeño cocktail recipe with Evans.

The series has since won a Webby Award for Interview, Talk & After-Show, Series & Channels and earned NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Host.

‘House Guest’ Isn’t Going Anywhere

The new spinoff isn’t replacing the original show. New episodes of “House Guest” and “House Guest Game Night” will premiere on alternating weeks.

For Evans, the expansion builds on his goal of creating entertainment that moves celebrities beyond familiar interview questions and headlines. With “Game Night,” competition becomes the icebreaker, giving guests room to joke around, react spontaneously and potentially show audiences something they haven’t seen before.

“House Guest Game Night” will be available on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts beginning Sept. 10.

Meet your heroes and tell them how special they are. Come join @missjillscott and I for a very special House Guest episode tonight at 8pm ET pic.twitter.com/mWgsA5uZ1H — Scott Evans (@iamscottevans) September 4, 2026

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