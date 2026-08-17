NewsBits: Maya Boyd Cast as Storm, 50 Cent Reveals Adorable Nickname, Diddy Leaves Solitary | VIDEO

Boyd reportedly scores a superhero breakthrough as 50 Cent revisits his cuddly nickname and Diddy returns from special housing.

*In today’s NewsBits, Broadway breakout Maya Boyd is reportedly making her movie debut as Storm in the upcoming “X-Men” film, 50 Cent reveals the surprisingly adorable nickname he had before adopting his famous stage name, and Diddy has reportedly been released from solitary confinement following a prison fight.

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Maya Boyd Reportedly Lands Storm Role

The forecast for Marvel’s upcoming “X-Men” movie reportedly calls for Storm — and Broadway actress Maya Boyd is said to be stepping into the iconic role.

Boyd, known for stage productions including “& Juliet,” “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” and “Merrily We Roll Along,” would make her feature-film debut as Ororo Munroe, better known as Storm.

The casting would represent a massive leap from Broadway to one of the most recognizable characters in the “X-Men” universe.

Storm was previously portrayed on the big screen by Halle Berry, who played the character in four films, and Alexandra Shipp, who later took over the role in the younger-generation “X-Men” movies.

Boyd would also become the first darker-skinned actress to portray Storm in a live-action feature film, bringing the character’s appearance closer to her comic-book depiction.

For an actress making her first movie, this is hardly easing into Hollywood with a quiet supporting role. If the reports hold, Boyd is walking through the front door with lightning bolts, mutant powers and one seriously devoted fan base waiting to judge every cloud she summons.

No pressure.

50 Cent Almost Became Boo Boo

Now for the Hip-Hop history lesson nobody knew they needed.

Before 50 Cent became 50 Cent, Curtis Jackson apparently answered to something considerably less intimidating: Boo Boo.

“My first nickname was Boo Boo,” the rapper revealed during an Aug. 11 appearance on “The Tonight Show,” before conceding, “It wouldn’t work well.”

Correct.

Imagine an alternate universe where “In Da Club” becomes a global smash and everybody is yelling, “Go, Boo Boo, it’s your birthday.”

Some things simply aren’t meant to happen.

Jackson ultimately adopted 50 Cent from a Brooklyn neighborhood figure who used the name. He told Vanity Fair in 2013 that he embraced it as “a metaphor for change” while establishing his own musical identity.

Even the pronunciation has become part of 50’s mythology. During a 2014 appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” he addressed whether fans should call him “Fifty” or imitate his Queens accent with “Fiddy.”

“If you say fifty, call me Fifty,” he explained, later joking that “Fiddy” works when you’re talking about “Benjamins.”

Whatever the pronunciation, history suggests Curtis made the right branding decision. “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” just doesn’t hit quite the same coming from Boo Boo.

Sean Diddy Combs – via AI

Diddy Reportedly Released From Solitary Confinement

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been released from solitary confinement following an alleged fight with another inmate.

According to TMZ, Combs had remained in special housing after a July altercation that allegedly began when another prisoner insulted him. The situation reportedly escalated from an exchange of words and pushing to punches before correctional officers intervened.

There has been no official word on whether Combs will face additional disciplinary action stemming from the incident.

Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal sentence following his 2025 conviction. He was acquitted of the racketeering and sex trafficking charges brought against him.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, his projected release date is February 2028.

A recent sighting also offered the public its first reported glimpse of Combs behind bars since he began serving his sentence. He was seen walking in the prison yard with noticeably grayer hair and a graying beard.

From Maya Boyd reportedly preparing to command the weather as Storm to 50 Cent narrowly escaping a lifetime of “Boo Boo” introductions and Diddy moving out of solitary confinement, today’s NewsBits deliver a superhero breakthrough, some priceless Hip-Hop trivia and another chapter in a music mogul’s prison story.

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