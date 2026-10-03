Eddie Murphy Eyes TV Career First with Peacock Drama ‘The Chairman’

The comedy icon is attached to star in Matthew Weiner's new drama, potentially marking Murphy's first live-action scripted series role.

Eddie Murphy eyes a scripted TV first – via eurAI

*Eddie Murphy could be headed somewhere his blockbuster career has rarely taken him: a starring role in a live-action scripted television series. The comedian and actor is attached to lead “The Chairman,” a drama in development at Peacock from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner.

If Peacock moves forward with the project, it would mark Murphy’s first live-action scripted series role — an unusual career turn for a performer who first became a household name on television before spending decades focused largely on movies.

Murphy Returns to His TV Roots

Murphy famously broke out as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” appearing on the NBC sketch series from 1980 to 1984. His subsequent movie career included “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “Harlem Nights,” “Dreamgirls” and “Dolemite Is My Name.”

His television history isn’t nonexistent. Murphy co-created and voiced a character on the animated series “The PJs.” But “The Chairman” would take him into different territory as the star of a live-action scripted series.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported Murphy’s involvement in the Peacock project. Murphy is also set to executive produce alongside Weiner. Plot and character details have not been announced.

Eddie Murphy – (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

‘Mad Men’ Creator Takes the Lead

Matthew Weiner brings his own heavyweight television résumé to the project. He created and served as showrunner of AMC’s “Mad Men” and previously worked as a writer and executive producer on HBO’s “The Sopranos.”

His later credits include creating Amazon’s 2018 anthology series “The Romanoffs.”

Universal Television and 101 Studios are behind “The Chairman,” pairing Murphy with a creative team rooted in prestige television while he explores a corner of the medium largely absent from his career.

One Big Detail Remains

For all the star power attached, “The Chairman” remains in development, an important distinction. Peacock has not announced a series order, premiere date or additional cast.

That means Murphy’s television career first isn’t official just yet.

Still, the combination is notable: the performer who exploded onto television more than four decades ago potentially returning to episodic TV with the creator behind one of the medium’s most acclaimed dramas.

If “The Chairman” gets the green light, Eddie Murphy won’t simply be returning to television. He’ll be entering a part of it his career has largely left unexplored.

Eddie Murphy (Beverly Hills Cop Axel F) – poster

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