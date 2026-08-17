Stephen A. Smith Vows to Respond After NABJ Calls Him Out with ‘Thumbs Down’ Award

The ESPN commentator says the journalism organization has opened the door for him to speak after years of keeping quiet.

Stephen A. Smith at the They Call Me Magic Premiere Screening at Village Theater on April 14, 2022, in Westwood, CA. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Stephen A. Smith is responding after the National Association of Black Journalists named him a recipient of its 2026 “Thumbs Down” award.

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The ESPN personality hit up X to issue a warning that suggests the organization should expect a public rebuttal.

“This is the epitome of Christmas arriving early. The @NABJ wants to call folks out, fine! You had your turn, now mine is coming. And make no mistake…..,I’m coming,” he wrote.

Smith followed with a challenge aimed directly at the organization. “Let’s see who REALLY deserves a Thumbs Down award when it comes to the Black Community, afterI say my peace! Remember @NABJ , you asked for it. I’ve shut my mouth for years. Now y’all started something.”

The National Association of Black Journalists gives Stephen A. Smith the “Thumbs Down” award for his “recurring public pattern of disparaging public commentary directed at prominent Black women across politics, sports and media.” pic.twitter.com/2goiWxfrlN — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 16, 2026

NABJ announced Smith’s selection Saturday night during its convention in Atlanta, The Spun reported. The organization took issue with what it described as his repeated public criticism of prominent Black women in politics, sports and media.

According to NABJ, that pattern can reinforce damaging stereotypes and contribute to unfair portrayals of Black women.

“Such commentary reinforces harmful narratives, undermines the fair and respectful representation of Black women in public discourse, and stands in direct conflict with NABJ’s longstanding commitment to accurate, responsible, and inclusive portrayals of Black communities.”

The organization’s “Thumbs Down” distinction is specifically intended as criticism. NABJ says it recognizes individuals or organizations for “especially insensitive, racist or stereotypical reporting, commentary, photography or cartooning about the Black community” or conduct that conflicts with the group’s objectives.

Smith shared his response shortly after the announcement, making clear that he does not intend to let the recognition end the conversation.

This is the epitome of Christmas arriving early. The @NABJ wants to call folks out, fine! You had your turn, now mine is coming. And make no mistake…..,I’m coming. Let’s see who REALLY deserves a Thumbs Down award when it comes to the Black Community, afterI say my peace!… https://t.co/ccE03ksAO1 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 16, 2026

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