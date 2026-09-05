Tanya Nolan Unleashes ‘Reckless’ Music Video, Bringing Her Soul & R&B Hit to Life | WATCH

The Visual Companion to Nolan’s Emotionally Charged Single Is Now Available

*Acclaimed multi-genre, Billboard-charting recording artist Tanya Nolan continues to raise the bar with the release of the official music video for her soulful and emotionally charged single, “Reckless.”

﻿Released Friday, September 4, the highly anticipated visual is now available worldwide, giving fans a powerful new way to experience one of Nolan’s latest musical statements.

The “Reckless” video brings the song’s themes of love, vulnerability, passion, risk, and emotional surrender to life through a compelling visual interpretation.

The release offers fans another intimate perspective into Nolan’s artistry while showcasing her ability to move effortlessly between Soul, R&B, Blues, Jazz, and Gospel.

Produced by legendary Soul/Blues singer, songwriter, and producer Willie Clayton, “Reckless” blends authentic Soul & Blues influences with Nolan’s signature vocal style.

Tanya Nolan (Reckless)

The song was co-written by Tanya Nolan and Willie Clayton, creating a powerful collaboration rooted in heartfelt storytelling and genuine emotion.

“I wanted the visual for ‘Reckless’ to capture the emotion behind the song,” said Tanya Nolan. “This record allowed me to step outside of my comfort zone and connect with a genre deeply rooted in storytelling and real-life emotion. The video gives my fans another perspective of that journey, and I’m excited for them to experience it.”

The release of the “Reckless” video comes during a significant year for Nolan, who continues to build momentum across multiple genres.

In June 2026, Nolan achieved a major career milestone when her inspirational gospel single “Blessings” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart.

The accomplishment further established Nolan as a powerful and versatile recording artist capable of connecting with audiences across musical formats.

Nolan’s multi-genre artistry is also reflected in a significant hometown distinction.

Born in Galveston, Texas, Nolan is the first artist from her hometown to chart on the Billboard charts across multiple genres, including R&B & Soul, Jazz, and Gospel.

Adding to that milestone, Nolan was recently honored by the City of Galveston with a special presentation at Galveston City Hall on August 27, 2026, officially recognizing “Tanya Nolan Day.”

The honor celebrates Nolan’s musical achievements, her contributions to her hometown, and the impact of her growing career across multiple genres.

Nolan has also continued to make her mark in the Smooth Jazz space with “Nobody,” a sultry and sophisticated recording featuring lush instrumentation, an infectious groove, and Nolan’s distinctive vocal delivery.

Produced by acclaimed London-based musician and producer Soulpersona (Morgan Howell) and written by Nolan, the song further showcases Nolan’s versatility as a vocalist and songwriter.

Her international presence continues to expand. Nolan’s hit single “Let’s Celebrate” featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Raheem DeVaughn spent 18 consecutive weeks on Shazam’s Top 50 Chart in China, further strengthening her growing global audience.

Throughout her career, Nolan has delivered a diverse catalog of music that reflects her willingness to explore different sounds and collaborate with acclaimed artists.

Her releases include “Honey,” “Pace Yourself” featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Raheem DeVaughn, “Good Woman,” “Like Water (Soulpersona Remix,” and “My Best” featuring CeeLo Green Remix, a collection that showcases Nolan’s ability to cross musical boundaries and connect with audiences across genres.

Her ability to seamlessly navigate Soul, R&B, Smooth Jazz, Blues, and Gospel has become one of the defining characteristics of her artistry.

With the release of the “Reckless” music video, Nolan once again demonstrates her willingness to explore new creative territory while remaining grounded in authenticity and emotional storytelling.

The visual serves as a natural extension of the song, allowing audiences to experience the emotion of “Reckless” from a new perspective while further establishing Nolan as an artist whose music continues to evolve.

From a No. 1 Billboard Gospel Airplay hit to becoming the first artist from her Galveston hometown to chart on Billboard across multiple genres,

international recognition, high-profile collaborations, and the honor of Tanya Nolan Day, Nolan is having a year defined by musical growth, creative fearlessness, and an undeniable ability to connect with audiences.

Tanya Nolan continues to raise the bar, and “Reckless” is the latest chapter in her remarkable musical journey.

The official “Reckless” music video is available now.

Follow Tanya Nolan: Instagram @iamtanyanolan

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