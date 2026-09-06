Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Mom Details Millions Set Aside Amid Widow’s Estate Fight

Pamela Warner says her late son separately provided millions for his wife and daughter as she seeks dismissal of Tenisha Warner's $1.2 million lawsuit.

Malcolm Jamal Warner and his mother, Pamela Warner – via screenshot

*Late “Cosby Show” star Malcolm-Jamal Warner‘s mother is pushing back against his widow’s multimillion-dollar estate claims, telling the court that her son made substantial separate provisions for his wife and daughter before his death — and that she tried to resolve the dispute privately.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ, Pamela Warner disputes Tenisha Warner‘s claims that Malcolm failed to fulfill financial obligations contained in the couple’s 2022 premarital agreement. Pamela is asking the court to approve a separate settlement involving Malcolm’s daughter, MacKenzie, and dismiss Tenisha’s Georgia lawsuit.

Pamela Warner Details Where the Millions Went

Pamela says she proposed taking a one-time payment from Malcolm’s trust while allowing MacKenzie to receive the overwhelming majority of what remained.

Her filing also points to other assets outside that arrangement: a $2 million life insurance policy benefiting MacKenzie, a separate Georgia trust Malcolm used to purchase a home for his wife and daughter, and a retirement plan worth approximately $2.4 million that Pamela says was left to Tenisha.

The distinction matters. Those figures do not establish that Tenisha personally rejected a $4 million cash settlement; Pamela’s filing describes different assets with different beneficiaries.

Pamela alleges Tenisha declined her efforts to settle privately and proceeded with litigation. She subsequently reached an agreement directly with MacKenzie’s court-appointed representatives.

Tenisha Warner – screenshot via ‘CBS Mornings’

Tenisha Says the Prenup Left Unpaid Promises

Tenisha’s case centers on a different question: whether financial commitments Malcolm allegedly made to her under their premarital agreement remained unpaid when he died.

As EURweb previously reported, Tenisha sued Pamela, who serves as successor trustee of the Warner Family Trust, seeking at least $1,276,042.

Her complaint alleges Malcolm agreed to maintain a $1 million life insurance policy naming her as sole beneficiary, make annual $16,000 payments, fund a Roth IRA and pay her $5,000 monthly for working as his chief of staff and assistant.

Tenisha contends those obligations were not fulfilled and seeks to recover the alleged debt from the family trust.

The two women have also offered competing accounts of attempts to settle the matter privately, making clear that their disagreement extends beyond simply calculating the estate’s value.

Daughter’s Settlement Is a Separate Deal

The latest filing follows a major development involving MacKenzie.

EURweb reported in August that Pamela reached a tentative settlement with her granddaughter’s representatives that would give MacKenzie the majority remainder of Malcolm’s trust and estate. The agreement remains subject to court approval.

At the time, Pamela denied claims that she wanted to prevent MacKenzie from receiving financial support and maintained that Malcolm provided separately for his wife and daughter.

Tenisha was not involved in negotiating that agreement.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s estate dispute enters a new phase – via eurAI

An Old Estate Plan Complicates the Fight

The conflict is further complicated by the age of Malcolm’s estate plan. TMZ previously reported that his trust was created in 1996, long before MacKenzie’s 2017 birth and his 2022 marriage to Tenisha.

Pamela’s position is that Malcolm intended her to receive part of his estate because of their close relationship and her years working as his manager. Tenisha’s lawsuit, meanwhile, argues that separate contractual promises Malcolm later made to her remained enforceable.

Malcolm died at 54 after drowning while vacationing in Costa Rica in July 2025.

Now, more than a year after his death, the central dispute isn’t simply who receives the biggest share. The courts are being asked to sort out how Malcolm’s decades-old trust, later marriage, premarital agreement and provisions for his daughter fit together — while his mother and widow remain sharply divided over what he intended.

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