Kirk Franklin Returns to Church Roots with New Music

Kirk Franklin – Photography by GIP III, Courtesy of CCP



*Kirk Franklin is returning to the church-centered sound that helped define his career, while reflecting on the faith he believes has carried him through more than three decades in gospel music.

During a recent appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the 20-time Grammy winner discussed his faith, career, and new music, including his latest single, “Thank You For Everything,” featuring gospel legend Karen Clark Sheard. The song marks the first release from an upcoming double album featuring seven live church recordings and seven studio tracks.

Franklin made it clear that he does not credit talent alone for his longevity. Asked about the key to his success, he pointed instead to his faith.

“I have no idea. It’s… nothing but just really… the kindness of God,” Franklin said. “There’s so many talented people… it can’t be talent and gift because everybody got that.”

Kirk Franklin in the 2011 American Idol Finale Press Room at Nokia at LA Live on May 25, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA — Photo by Jean_Nelson/DepositePhotos

He also reflected on his beginnings in Fort Worth, Texas, and described his journey as one rooted in God’s grace. That perspective aligns with the message behind “Thank You For Everything,” a song centered on gratitude and reflection.

The new release also represents a return to a sound longtime fans have wanted from Franklin. The forthcoming project is designed to balance the traditional atmosphere of live church recordings with the contemporary approach of studio material.

Franklin’s faith also extends beyond his music. He spoke Dinner Kings, a conversation series focused on Black men discussing subjects including faith, fatherhood, mental health and their personal experiences. The project is currently on hiatus as Franklin searches for partners after initially funding it himself.

“We are really trying to find some partners… because we did it all out of our pockets,” he said. “It is coming back… because we really saw the response of the people.”

Now, with “Thank You For Everything,” Franklin is combining the experience of a veteran gospel artist with the gratitude that has remained central to his faith.

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