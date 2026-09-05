Suno Pulls Mary J. Blige AI Ad After Learning She Never Approved Campaign

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul appeared to endorse an AI music generator, but Suno now says it dealt with someone who falsely presented themselves as her representative.

Mary J Blige – via eurAI

*Mary J. Blige appeared to give AI music generator Suno her stamp of approval in a controversial advertisement — but the company now says the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul never approved the campaign in the first place.

Suno pulled the ad after learning that the person who negotiated the business arrangement was not authorized to represent Blige, according to a statement the company provided to Variety.

The development dramatically changes the narrative surrounding a commercial that had already generated criticism of Blige for seemingly embracing generative AI at a time when musicians are fighting over how their work, voices and identities are being used by the technology.

The roughly 85-second spot showed Blige in a studio with a producer demonstrating Suno. As he used the platform to build a track resembling the R&B sound associated with her catalog, Blige watched the process, requested musical elements including strings and a beat and appeared impressed by the results.

At one point, she described what she heard as “pretty dope.”

For viewers, the implication seemed straightforward: Mary J. Blige was helping promote Suno.

According to the company, that wasn’t the case.

R&B icon Mary J. Blige has sparked discussion after appearing in a new AI music advertisement, seemingly endorsing the use of AI in music. pic.twitter.com/33lwyyS9w2 — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) August 30, 2026

Suno Says It Dealt With the Wrong Representative

“We entered into a business deal with someone who presented themselves as Ms. Blige’s official representative,” a Suno spokesperson told Variety.

“As soon as we learned this was not the case, and that Ms. Blige was uncomfortable, we terminated the advertising campaign.”

A representative for Blige declined further comment to Variety. Blige herself has not publicly explained how the footage was originally recorded or what she understood its intended use to be.

That leaves an important distinction: the footage featuring Blige was real, but her participation in that footage should not be treated as proof that she authorized Suno to turn it into an advertising campaign.

Claims circulating online that Blige signed a multimillion-dollar endorsement deal with Suno also remain unverified and should not be treated as established fact.

The episode carries extra resonance for Blige. EURweb reported earlier this year that she remains deeply affected by the backlash surrounding her infamous 2012 Burger King commercial and the damage she believes that episode did to her image.

AI Fight Is Increasingly About Artists’ Identities

The Blige controversy arrives as Suno faces a much larger fight over artists’ rights.

Musicians Jason Isbell, David Lowery, Guy Forsyth and Eduardo Calle filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against Suno this week, alleging the company misappropriates musicians’ names, images and likenesses to help users create music that imitates identifiable artists.

The lawsuit differs from many AI copyright battles because it focuses specifically on the artists’ identities and rights of publicity. Suno disputes the allegations and says its technology is designed to create original music, with safeguards intended to prevent misuse.

That broader battle makes what happened with Blige particularly striking. This time, the concern isn’t about an AI-generated imitation of a superstar appearing in an advertisement. The real Mary J. Blige appeared on camera — yet the company acknowledges she was uncomfortable with the resulting campaign and says the person who authorized the deal wasn’t actually her representative.

For artists watching the rapid expansion of generative AI, that’s another problem entirely: controlling not only how their music may be replicated, but also whether their real image can be used to suggest they approve of the technology doing the replicating.

Mary J. Blige – screenshot

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