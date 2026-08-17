Tomi Adeyemi Distances Herself From ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ After Amandla Stenberg Fallout

Tomi Adeyemi Distanced Herself From ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ After Clashing with Lead Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg plays Amari in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures.

*Tomi Adeyemi’s relationship with Amandla Stenberg reportedly deteriorated during production of “Children of Blood and Bone,” offering new context for the author’s decision to distance herself from the highly anticipated adaptation.

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Vanity Fair unpacked the film’s troubled production details. The article examines how the relationship between Adeyemi and Stenberg unraveled after the actress publicly discussed the author’s support for her casting as Princess Amari.

EURweb previously reported on the apparent fallout after Adeyemi revealed that she would not watch or promote the film. At the time, she shared screenshots that appeared to show an exchange with Stenberg and indicated that she had blocked the actress.

Adeyemi also made clear that her decision was not intended to discourage audiences from seeing the movie.

Author Tomi Adeyemi/YouTube screenshot

“I do not mind anyone going to watch the film. I wrote this for us. I fought for us,” she explained on TikTok, per EW. “I’m just laying down my sword and officially separating my name because I can’t keep being hurt and attacked behind the scenes.”

The new Vanity Fair report offers more context about what allegedly pushed Adeyemi and Stenberg apart.

Stenberg became the subject of backlash after being cast as Amari, with some fans arguing that a darker-skinned actress should have played the character. The criticism centered partly on the novel’s description of the princess as having dark copper skin.

Stenberg addressed the controversy in a since-deleted social media video. While defending her casting, she brought Adeyemi into the conversation and said the author had previously told her that her experience playing Rue in “The Hunger Games” helped inspire the “Legacy of Orïsha” series.

Stenberg also said Adeyemi wanted the adaptation to present “a world on screen that is vibrant with different skin tones and different shades.”

According to Vanity Fair, Adeyemi objected to Stenberg invoking her name publicly. The report says the author sent the actress a direct message afterward: “Do not ever use my name in an interview or video again. Do not text me. Do not call me.”

Amandla Stenberg at the Women In Film 2015 Crystal + Lucy Awards at the Century Plaza Hotel on June 16, 2015 in Century City, CA. (Credit: Depositphotos)

The disagreement reportedly became a production issue rather than remaining between the two women privately. When the two women were on set together days after Stenberg’s video, a source told Vanity Fair that the tension between them proved difficult for the production to navigate throughout filming.

The reported clash helps explain Adeyemi’s later decision to separate herself from the movie. Her 2018 debut novel became a major bestseller and launched the “Legacy of Orïsha” series, making the film adaptation a significant milestone for the author.

In addition to saying she would not watch or promote the movie, she shared private messages that appeared to show Stenberg attempting to repair their relationship before Adeyemi told her to stop contacting her.

The author has maintained that fans should make their own decisions about the film. Her criticism has focused on her own experience with the adaptation rather than asking audiences to reject it.

The movie remains scheduled for release on January 15, 2027. Gina Prince-Bythewood directs and co-wrote the screenplay with Adeyemi, while Thuso Mbedu stars as Zélie alongside Stenberg, Damson Idris, Tosin Cole, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Lashana Lynch and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Author Tomi Adeyemi Distances Herself from ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Film, Reveals Rift with Amandla Stenberg

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