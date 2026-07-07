Author Tomi Adeyemi Distances Herself from ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Film, Reveals Rift with Amandla Stenberg

The bestselling author says painful experiences behind the scenes led her to step away from the highly anticipated adaptation.

Author Tomi Adeyemi on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

/YouTube screenshot

*Author Tomi Adeyemi says she will not watch or promote the upcoming “Children of Blood and Bone” film and shared messages that point to a falling out with star Amandla Stenberg.

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The bestselling author addressed months of speculation in a TikTok video, explaining why she has remained silent about the adaptation despite its Jan. 15, 2027, release date approaching. Adeyemi said she has chosen to separate herself from the project, EW reports.

Adeyemi shared screenshots that appeared to show private conversations. One message explained why she had stopped discussing the adaptation. “There is a reason I will not post anything about the adaptation of my work. That’s all,” the message read. Another showed what appeared to be a text exchange with Stenberg, who portrays Princess Amari.

The images suggested Stenberg reached out in hopes of repairing their relationship. Adeyemi’s alleged reply instructed the actress not to mention her in future interviews or videos and asked that all communication stop. The screenshots also indicated Adeyemi later blocked Stenberg.

Adeyemi reassured readers that her decision to distance herself from the upcoming film is personal and should not influence whether others see the movie. She also made clear that she is not calling for a boycott or criticizing fans who choose to support the project.

“I do not mind anyone going to watch the film. I wrote this for us. I fought for us,” she wrote. “I’m just laying down my sword and officially separating my name because I can’t keep being hurt and attacked behind the scenes.”

The apparent disagreement comes after Stenberg previously responded to criticism surrounding her casting. Some readers argued she should not have been cast because Princess Amari is described in the novel as having dark copper skin, with critics saying the role belonged to a darker-skinned performer.

Amandla Stenberg at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2’ held at the Microsoft Amandla Stenberg – via Depositphotos

In a video that has since been deleted, Stenberg said Adeyemi once told her that the racist attacks she endured after playing Rue in “The Hunger Games” helped inspire the creation of the “Legacy of Orïsha” series. Stenberg also said her casting reflected the story’s themes because lighter-skinned characters occupy positions of power while darker-skinned characters face oppression for their magical abilities.

Gina Prince-Bythewood directs the adaptation and co-wrote the screenplay. The film is based on Adeyemi’s 2018 debut novel, which launched the “Legacy of Orïsha” series and opened at No. 1 on The New York Times young adult bestseller list. Set in a fictional African kingdom, the fantasy saga drew widespread acclaim and landed a multimillion-dollar film rights deal shortly after its release.

Thuso Mbedu leads the cast as Zelie, a young woman on a mission to restore magic that was violently taken from her people by the ruthless King Saran. Her brother Tzain, played by Tosin Cole, joins her on the quest alongside Princess Amari and Prince Inan, played by Damson Idris.

Rounding out the film’s remarkable ensemble are Viola Davis as Mama Agba, Cynthia Erivo as Admiral Kaea, Idris Elba as Lekan, Lashana Lynch as Jumoke, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Gina Prince-Bythewood Hosts Sneak Peek Event for ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ | PHOTOS

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