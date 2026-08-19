33rd Annual ‘Sistas Are Doin’ it for Themselves’ Film Festival Celebrates Emerging Black Women Filmmakers

BHERC presents 33rd Annual Sistas Doin’ It For Themselves Film Fest Aug 22nd at the Writers Guild LA. Info: BHERC.org. Photo: EURweb

*The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) celebrates the next generation of women filmmakers at the 33rd Annual Sistas Are Doin’ It for Themselves Short Film Festival, taking place Saturday, August 22, 2026, at the Writers Guild Theater in Los Angeles.

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This year’s festival will showcase 26 outstanding short films selected by the festival committee, featuring an eclectic mix of drama, comedy, horror, inspirational storytelling and more. The films tackle timely subjects ranging from Black maternal health and the environment to relationships and the complexities of everyday life.

At the heart of the festival are emerging women directors whose distinctive voices and creative visions represent an exciting future for independent filmmaking.

Presented by the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center, the festival continues BHERC’s longstanding commitment to creating opportunities for Black filmmakers and expanding representation both in front of and behind the camera. Click here for tickets.

Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC was established to combat the historic invisibility of African Americans and other underrepresented communities in Hollywood while recognizing the contributions of Black artists to film and television.

Over the years, the organization has served as a launching pad and important resource for filmmakers, with alumni and participants including Gina Prince-Bythewood, Ryan Coogler and Nate Parker, among many others.

Beyond its annual film festivals, BHERC supports aspiring filmmakers, performers, directors and behind-the-scenes professionals through educational programs, industry workshops and scholarships. Since its founding, the organization says its scholarship initiatives have provided more than $500,000 in equipment, in-kind services and resources to film students and independent filmmakers.

Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC founder, champions Black stories and filmmakers. Photo: BHERC.org

BHERC also established the First Weekend Club in 1997 to encourage audiences to financially support films featuring African Americans in prominent roles both in front of and behind the camera. The initiative has grown to more than 35,000 members nationwide.

“We need to develop a better understanding about the images that influence opinions about African Americans and other people of color, worldwide,” said BHERC founder and president Sandra Evers-Manly.

More than three decades after its founding, Sistas Are Doin’ It For Themselves remains a platform where emerging women filmmakers can be seen, celebrated and positioned for the next chapter of their careers — while audiences get an early look at storytellers who may become Hollywood’s next generation of influential voices. For more info visit: www.BHERC.org

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