MAGA’s Brandon Tatum Insults Michelle Obama’s Looks — Then Has a Hissy Fit When Critics Come for His Wife | WATCH

The conservative commentator compared the former first lady unfavorably with his White wife, then blasted critics after his own comparison sparked a brutal online backlash.

Michelle Obama Brandon Tatum Brandon Tatum’s wife – Getty/YouTube screenshot

*Brandon Tatum apparently wanted to talk “ish” about Michelle Obama’s looks. Now the conservative commentator is furious that the conversation he started has landed squarely on his own wife.

Tatum, the former police officer turned conservative media personality known online as Officer Tatum, ignited the dispute when he took an unsolicited shot at the former first lady’s appearance.

“Michelle Obama is not a good-looking woman,” Tatum said in a clip that has circulated widely online. “Everybody can’t be fine. Like my wife.”

Just before that, Tatum also referenced the baseless, long-running insinuation questioning Michelle Obama’s gender, although he said he did not believe it.

What followed was predictable: once Tatum offered his own wife as the standard by which Michelle Obama should be judged, critics began making their own comparisons. And things got ugly fast.

D.L. Hughley Says Tatum ‘Opened the Door’

Comedian and radio host D.L. Hughley devoted a sizable portion of an episode of his “Uncertain” podcast to Tatum’s comments, arguing that spouses ordinarily should remain outside public feuds — unless someone brings his or her spouse into the argument.

Hughley said Tatum did exactly that.

“I don’t think that families should ever come into personal beefs,” Hughley said before arguing that Tatum had effectively “opened the door” by comparing Michelle Obama with his wife.

Hughley then walked straight through that door.

The comedian unleashed a string of scorching jokes about both Tatum and his wife, many too personal to be particularly useful here. Hughley also argued that Tatum’s comments reflected something deeper than a disagreement over who is attractive.

The controversy has similarly drawn commentary from others who see Tatum’s attack as part of a broader pattern of disparaging Black women and questioning their femininity.

Reese Waters tackled the dispute in his “Racist of the Week” segment, accusing Tatum of choosing to “attack a Black woman and uplift a White woman at her expense.”

Waters also highlighted the irony of Tatum voluntarily putting his wife into the discussion and then objecting when the internet accepted the invitation.

Tatum Tells Hughley: Don’t Talk About My Wife

Tatum subsequently fired back, describing his original Michelle Obama remark as a joke while objecting to the insults directed at his wife.

(LISTEN ABOVE: Brandon Tatum responds to D.L. Hughley over comments about his wife. His response begins around the 1:00 mark.)

“D.L. Hughley, never talk about my wife,” Tatum said on his show.

But Tatum didn’t stop at defending her. He threatened to respond in kind.

“Now I’m going to put y’all wives on here,” he said, before referencing Hughley’s publicly acknowledged marital infidelity.

That response created the central contradiction critics have seized upon: Tatum says wives should be off-limits after he introduced his own wife into an attack on somebody else’s wife.

Tatum has also argued that some of the hostility toward his spouse stems from the fact that she is White.

Critics dispute that explanation, saying the immediate backlash followed his decision to compare her appearance with that of Michelle Obama.

None of that excuses some of the vicious personal attacks subsequently aimed at Tatum’s wife, including speculative claims about her private life that have circulated online without reliable evidence.

Those claims aren’t necessary to understand what happened.

Michelle Obama Comparison Becomes the Bigger Story

The dispute also touches a particularly sensitive cultural nerve.

Michelle Obama has faced years of racist and gender-based attacks that attempt to portray her as masculine or question her womanhood. Tatum’s decision to invoke that trope while criticizing her appearance consequently carried baggage beyond an ordinary argument about attractiveness.

Tatum is also no stranger to criticism over his commentary about race. His political brand includes frequent discussions of race, policing and Black political identity, while he has rejected accusations that he promotes White supremacist talking points.

The current controversy, however, requires no speculation about his motives.

His words are on video.

He said Michelle Obama wasn’t good-looking. He raised the gender insinuation. He compared her unfavorably with his wife.

Then the internet compared them, too.

Hughley has shown little interest in taking the high road. On The D.L. Hughley Show, he made his approach explicit: “Everything evil you say, I’m going to say something evil back.”

Tatum, meanwhile, has made clear he intends to defend his wife.

Whether anybody involved should be judging the appearance of women who weren’t part of their political dispute is another question.

But Tatum can’t reasonably claim his wife wandered into this particular fight on her own.

He brought her with him.

Brandon Tatum Michelle Obama DL Hughley – YouTube screenshot

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